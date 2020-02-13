Instant Rewind: Pacers 118, Bucks 111

Instant Rewind

In the Pacers' final game before the much-needed All-Star break, head coach Nate McMillan gave the team one simple message:

Play a full 48 minutes.

On its six-game losing skid, Indiana had lost each game during crunch time of the fourth quarter.

But not tonight.

Up by eight with 1:21 to play, T.J. Warren reeled off a personal 6-2 run to put Milwaukee at a distance it would not recover from. The Blue & Gold's leading scorer for the year finished with a game-high 35 points on a stellar 16-of-19 from the floor to lead Indiana (32-23) to a 118-111 victory over the NBA's top team, the Milwaukee Bucks (46-8).

The Pacers shot a blistering 26-of-42 (61.9 percent) from the floor in the first half, including 15-of-24 (71.4 percent), to take a 68-45 lead into halftime. The smothering defense forced 11 first-half turnovers, including eight steals, while limiting the Bucks to 15-of-42 shooting (35.7 percent) for the half. Milwaukee connected on just three of their first 14 shots.

But Indiana appeared to be headed down the same path after a measly 14-point third quarter. Milwaukee closed the deficit to just four in the fourth. But Warren then assisted in putting the Bucks to rest.

In all, five Pacers scored in double figures. Malcolm Brogdon tallied 17, while Domantas Sabonis added 15. Myles Turner finished with a double-double, recording 14 points and 10 boards. The defense forced 17 turnovers in the victory.

Indiana raced out to an 8-3 lead in the first 1:42 of the game behind stellar defense and six early points from Warren. With 10:18 to play, Warren picked the pocket of Khris Middleton and finished with an easy two-handed flush to force Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer to call an early timeout.

With 5:19 to play, after another Pacers steal, Victor Oladipo would be on the receiving end of a back pass from Brogdon. The star leaped into the air and finished with a thunderous slam, wowing the crowd and extending the Pacers lead to 19-7.

Later, Turner began to heat up. The big man connected on three consecutive buckets, including a three from the right wing, to maintain a double-digit lead for Indiana, 26-11, with 3:37 left in the frame.

For the remainder of the period, the Blue & Gold were able to hold on to a double-digit lead. Justin Holiday and Doug McDermott connected on triples, while Jeremy Lamb sank a right-handed floater from the left block to take a 34-20 lead into the second quarter.

Just 47 seconds into the second, the Pacers managed to stretch their lead to 19, 39-20, before Ersan Ilyasova connected on a pair of free throws for the Bucks. At the 9:45 mark, Indiana finally extended its lead to 20 behind a baseline triple from Lamb.

From there, Indiana continued to play lights-out on the defensive end while continuing to extend the lead. The Blue & Gold held the Bucks to just two points over the next 3:07 of the frame, as the squad earned a 51-27 lead before a Donte DiVincenzo dunk ended Milwaukee's scoring drought.

Later in the period, the Bucks used a 10-2 run — seven from 11-year veteran Brook Lopez — to claw back to within 16. However, with 2:03 remaining, Oladipo ended the spree by finishing a nifty one-handed, finger-roll layup to put Indiana up 61-43.

The Blue & Gold then finished the frame strong by reeling off seven unanswered points before Eric Bledsoe ended the half with a pair of free throws.

Indiana appeared to struggle to start the third, failing to find the net for the first 2:59 of the period. Five unanswered from Milwaukee to start the scoring trimmed Indiana's lead to 18 before Oladipo drilled a triple to put the Pacers up 71-50.

Luckily for Indiana, Milwaukee found itself also struggling from the floor through the first five minutes of the third. Despite having a few wide-open, potentially momentum-swinging looks from deep, the Bucks started the frame just 3-of-14 from the field, mirroring their first-quarter performance.

Neither team managed to make a significant run by the midway point of the period. After Pat Connaughton airmailed a three, Sterling Brown found an easy offensive rebound to trim Indiana's lead to 77-60 with 4:03 remaining. But Brogdon soon responded with a three from the left wing to put Indiana back ahead by 20.

But after Brogdon's three with 3:41 left in the third, the Blue & Gold entered another scoreless spell — this one lasting 2:13. Meanwhile, the Bucks managed to chip away at the Pacers' lead. Back-to-back threes from Brown and Marvin Williams cut Indiana's lead to 14 before Warren ended the spree with a jumper.

After Warren's jumper, the Bucks tallied five more unanswered, including a deep three from Middleton with 3.0 seconds remaining, to trim Indiana's lead to 82-71 before the teams headed into the final period. The Pacers were outscored 26-14 in the quarter.

Six unanswered from the Bucks to start the fourth quarter cut Indiana's lead to 82-77 with 10:50 remaining. On several occasions, Milwaukee found success driving into the heart of Indiana's defense and finishing in the paint. It appeared as if Indiana was headed down a similar path again.

Brogdon stopped Milwaukee's hot streak for a spell behind two buckets and a beautiful pass to Lamb for an easy finish to give Indiana a 88-79 lead with 9:35 to play.

But the Bucks kept on charging into the paint and getting to the charity stripe. Eric Beldsoe finished a three-point play, while Brown followed with a pair of free throws to cut Indiana's lead back to four with 8:57 to go.

But the Blue & Gold would not surrender.

Indiana rattled off an 12-4 run over the next 3:38 to take a 100-88 lead into crunch time.

Then, with 5:19 to play, the defense clamped down, limiting the Bucks to just three points for the next 3:05 to hold on to a 106-91 lead.

But the Bucks would not go down easy. A three from DiVincenzo, followed by an and-one and a triple from Ilyasova, trimmed Indiana's lead back down to 108-100 with 1:21 to play.

But Warren made sure that would be the closest Milwaukee would get. Indiana's top scorer sank two buckets and a pair of free throws to lead a personal 6-2 spurt that all but sealed the win for Indiana.

This time, Indiana's opponent did not complete the comeback. Warren completed his spectacular night with an exclamation-point dunk with 35 seconds to go. It was a cathartic moment for Indiana, as they head into the break on a victory.

Tickets

The Pacers return to Bankers Life Fieldhouse to host Cody Zeller and the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 7:00 PM ET. Find Tickets »

Special Offer - Pacers Win

Jack's Donuts: Visit your local Jack's Donuts the day after a Pacers victory and mention the Pacers win to receive a free 12-ounce coffee or donut with any purchase. Visit JacksDonuts.com to find the Jack's Donuts nearest you.

Special Offer - Pacers Score 90+ Points

Papa John's Pacers90: The day after the Pacers score 90 or more points, you score 50 percent off online pizzas at regular menu price. Order online at papajohns.com with promo code PACERS90. Offer valid in Central Indiana.









