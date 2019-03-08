Game Rewind: Pacers 98, Bucks 117

Game Rewind

It was just one of those games for the Indiana Pacers, as they came up short in Milwaukee on Thursday night, falling to the Bucks, 117-98. The Pacers looked good in spurts, but never truly found their footing in this one, and poor shooting allowed Milwaukee to pull away.

Behind early hot shooting, the Bucks jumped out to a 13-5 lead, forcing a Pacers timeout. When the Pacers returned to the court, they put together a 13-4 run to take an 18-17 lead with 5:49 left in the opening quarter.

The Bucks controlled the rest of the period though and took a 32-24 lead into the second quarter.

In the second, Milwaukee was able to grow its lead to 13, 51-38, but the Pacers fired back with a 10-0 run to cut the lead to get back into the game and trail by just three with 2:19 left in the half. Heading into the locker room for halftime, the Pacers trailed by four, 54-50.

The Pacers continued to hang around in the third. Milwaukee led 67-58 before Bojan Bogdanovic nailed back-to-back triples to make it a three-point game with 5:54 left in the third.

From there, the home team asserted itself. The Bucks answered with a 13-0 run to regain control with a 80-64 lead, and at the end of the third, Milwaukee led 84-72.

In the fourth, Milwaukee pulled away for good. The Bucks pushed their lead to 20 with just under nine minutes to play. In hopes of making one last push for a comeback, Indiana got the lead down to 16, but Khris Middleton closed the door for good with a four-point play at the 5:45 mark to make the deficit 20 again, 102-82.

“We just got away from what we were doing," Pacers forward Thad Young said. "We didn’t play our type of basketball."

Myles Turner finished with 22 points and 17 rebounds. Bogdanovic added 17 points.

Milwaukee was led by MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo scored 29 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Khris Middleton scored 27 points.

“Too much [Giannis] Antetokounmpo [and] too much [Khris] Middleton," Pacers head coach Nate McMillan said. "When they have the attack at the basket and knocking down threes, they’re going to be tough to guard. They were pretty much knocking shots down from the perimeter and getting shots at the rim tonight."

Inside The Numbers

The Bucks outrebounded the Pacers 52-39.

Myles Turner secured his 12th double-double of the season tonight.

Stat of the Night

The difference in tonight's game was simply the shooting percentages. The Pacers made just 38.9 percent of their attempts (35-90), while Milwaukee shot 50 percent from the field (43-of-86).

You Can Quote Me On That

"We have to show road toughness. We’re going to be on the road a lot this month and the rest of the season. These are the types of games we have to be in and win.” - Pacers center Myles Turner

“We’ll look at the tape and we’ll see exactly some of the things we can move on with. We can take some positives from this game. We can take some negatives and throw it out the window." - Pacers forward Thad Young

"There were a couple of short lapses but I thought the second half the defense was really good. I thought the ball movement, us sharing the ball, trusting the pass, trusting our teammates against a good defensive team, is what you have to do." - Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer

Noteworthy

Myles Turner tied his season high in rebounds with 17.

The Pacers are still the 3-seed in the east with a .5 game lead over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Up Next

The Pacers head to Philadelphia to take on the 76ers in a nationally-televised contest. Catch the action on ABC and 1070 The Fan at 3:30 PM.

Tickets

The Pacers return home to host the New York Knicks at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Tuesday, March 12 at 7:00 PM ET. Find Tickets »