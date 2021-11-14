Game Rewind: Pacers 118, 76ers 113

Game Recap

Making a brief pit stop at home between a pair of long road trips, the Pacers handled their business on Saturday night. Despite coming off a four-game West Coast trip, Indiana (6-8) showed no signs of fatigue, building a 20-point first-half lead and holding the Philadelphia 76ers (6-8) at bay in the second half en route to a 118-113 victory.

The Sixers had climbed within five points with 2:57 remaining, but T.J. McConnell took over down the stretch.

After a timeout, Malcolm Brogdon was fouled and hit one of two free throws. Andre Drummond was whistled for an offensive foul on the other end, and then McConnell converted a runner to push the lead back to eight.

Tobias Harris scored on the next possession, but once again McConnell drove left and hit a shot from the baseline. After a Harris miss, McConnell then took it straight to the rack for his third straight bucket, pushing the lead to 10 with 1:16 remaining and effectively sealing the victory.

"Coach (Rick Carlisle) called some good plays and tried to take advantage of their mishaps on defense," McConnell said of his big buckets down the stretch. "Domas (Sabonis) did a good job of sealing Drummond and I just found a lane. Just credit to my teammates and the coaching staff."

Six Pacers scored in double figures for the Blue & Gold in the victory. Justin Holiday tallied a team-high 27 points off the bench, going 9-for-11 from the field and 6-for-8 from 3-point range. Myles Turner added 20 points and six blocks, while Domantas Sabonis tallied 18 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists.

Brogdon, meanwhile, collected his first triple-double as a Pacer with 13 points, 10 boards, and 10 assists.

Collectively, that was enough for the Blue & Gold to handle a Philadelphia team that was without All-NBA center Joel Embiid due to the NBA's health and safety protocols and has yet to have fellow All-Star Ben Simmons take the court this season.

Philly got off to a fast start on Saturday night. The Sixers hit six of their first seven shots — including two threes and a layup by Harris — to jump out to an early 14-8 lead.

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle took a timeout at that point and Indiana quickly righted the ship. Indiana reeled off an impressive 16-4 run out of the break, getting stops on one end and getting out in transition and sharing the ball on the other. Sabonis scored seven points and Turner had two big blocks during the Blue & Gold's surge.

After a Sixers timeout, Harris scored another five straight points to pull the visitors within one, but the Pacers closed the opening quarter with another 8-2 surge to take a 32-25 lead into the quarter break.

The Pacers opened the ensuing frame with another outburst. Holiday hit a 3-pointer on the first possession of the quarter, then added another on Indiana's next possession when Torrey Craig drove baseline and kicked across the court to Holiday, who quickly fired off the shot in front of the Pacers' bench just before the shot clock expired. On the other end, McConnell stole Shake Milton's pass and dished to Kelan Martin for a fastbreak layup.

That prompted a quick timeout from Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers, but Holiday added another trey out of the break. Furkan Korkmaz's layup then ended the Pacers' 11-0 run, but Holiday wasn't done. The veteran sharpshooter ran off a screen at the other end and swished yet another shot from the top of the key — his fifth three of the night and fourth in the first 2:40 of the quarter.

The Pacers continued their strong play for much of the remainder of the half. The hosts tallied assists on 20 of their first 22 baskets and stretched the lead to 20 at 61-41 when Caris LeVert dished to Turner for a three-point play at the 4:03 mark.

"There were some beautiful possessions in the first half," Carlisle said. "We'd create a problem, the ball hopped, got it in the basket."

Philly mounted a strong charge before halftime, however, outscoring Indiana 19-9 from that point to trim the deficit in half entering the intermission.

The Pacers' offense sputtered somewhat out of the break, as Indiana managed just eight points over the first six minutes of the third quarter. The Blue & Gold finally came to life midway through the frame, as Holiday and Brogdon drained threes on back-to-back possessions, both of them assisted by McConnell.

Baskets by McConnell and Martin then capped a 10-2 Pacers run and pushed the lead back to 88-73. The Blue & Gold maintained a double-digit advantage for the remainder of the frame, taking a 94-82 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Sixers opened the final frame with a 7-2 run to get within seven. But Indiana answered, as Martin hit a jumper, Sabonis threw down off an offensive rebound, and then Martin made another shot in 1:11 span to push the lead back to 13.

Philly got back within single digits a couple minutes later, but Martin's three at the 6:41 mark bumped the margin back to 12. The visitors mounted one last charge, however, cutting the deficit to 107-102 on Tyrese Maxey's layup with 2:57 remaining.

But McConnell closed out the game, as the Pacers held on for their fifth win in their last seven games.

Martin scored 13 points off the bench for Indiana. LeVert, back after missing the previous two games with a sore lower back, added 12 points in 25 minutes. And McConnell was once again a major catalyst, with eight points and nine assists.

Harris led all scorers with 32 points to go along with 11 rebounds. Maxey added 24 points for Philadelphia in the loss.

The Pacers hit the road on Monday for a three-game trip that includes stops in New York, Detroit, and Charlotte. They will then return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday to host New Orleans on the second night of a back-to-back.

Inside the Numbers

Brogdon's triple-double was the second of his career. His first came during his rookie season with Milwaukee in a win at Chicago on Dec. 31, 2016.

Holiday's 27 points were a season high. He reached double figures in five of the first 13 games, with his previous high being 17 on Nov. 1 against San Antonio.

After scoring 11 points in the fourth quarter of Thursday's win, Martin added seven more points in the final frame on Saturday.

The Pacers posted their best 3-point percentage of the season against Philadelphia, going 14-for-28 from beyond the arc.

Turner added six blocks to his league-leading total and matched his season high. He also swatted six shots in Wednesday's loss in Denver.

You Can Quote Me On That

"We've been really doing a good job of trying to look for each other and understanding more and more that we can win games a lot easier when we use everybody...Once you put a lot of pressure on the rim, the defense has to come in and collapse and then guys are open." -Holiday

"Guys were just willing to share the ball. It made it fun. Everybody was sharing the ball, everybody was knocking down shots." -Sabonis on the Pacers' hot start

"The way he plays to his midrange game, the way he plays to kind of the pace and attacking style, he has a style that's very uniquely him. We need to embrace it...he just does some very unusual things on a consistent basis." -Carlisle on McConnell

"The thing about Kelan is he's always been like this. He's always been very, very aggressive, he's always been itching to get in and do something and play hard and play aggressive. He's being rewarded for that. He's finally getting his chance to show what he can do and he's always been ready." -Holiday on Martin

"We've got a great homecourt advantage, a great fanbase, a passionate fanbase. When I can, I try to get them involved in the game because when they're up and rowdy and cheering really loud, this is a really, really tough place to play." -McConnell on motioning to the crowd in several key moments on Saturday

Stat of the Night

Indiana's bench outscored the Sixers' reserves, 48-21. All 48 of the Pacers' bench points came from the trio of Holiday, Martin, and McConnell.

Noteworthy

Rookie guard Chris Duarte finished with seven points, five rebounds, and three assists, just the third time in his first 14 games that he failed to reach double figures. Duarte went to the locker room in the third quarter with a sore right ankle, but returned to the game.

Sixers guard Danny Green left the game in the second half and did not return with left hamstring tightness.

Pacers center Goga Bitadze was inactive on Saturday due a non-COVID illness.

Up Next

The Pacers tip off a three-game road trip at Madison Square Garden against Julius Randle and the New York Knicks on Monday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 PM ET.

