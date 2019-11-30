Game Rewind: Pacers 116, 76ers 119











Game Rewind

After the Pacers swept their four-game homestand with a win over the Atlanta Hawks yesterday, they took to the road to complete their third back-to-back of the season against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night.

Unfortunately, the strenuous schedule of playing three games in four nights caught up to the Blue & Gold (12-7), and they fell 119-116 to the 76ers (14-6) at Wells Fargo Center. The loss ended a five-game winning streak for Indiana, its longest of the season. T.J Warren led all Pacers with 29 points, and Malcolm Brogdon added 28 in the loss.

Warren sank three free throws to give Indiana a 114-113 lead with 41.4 seconds remaining. But, his bad pass on the next Pacers possession led to an easy Tobias Harris dunk, giving the 76ers a 115-114 lead with 9.9 seconds to go. After head coach Nate McMillan called a timeout to set up a play, Indiana struggled to inbound the ball, causing their 19th turnover of the night. With the Pacers forced to foul, the 76ers put the game away at the free throw line. Philadelphia finished the game 32-of-36 from the charity stripe, including 15-of-15 from Joel Embiid. He also finished with a game-high 32 points and 11 rebounds.

The 76ers finished the first quarter ahead of the Pacers 38-29 behind a 10-0 run in the early moments of the quarter. Four Embiid free throws sandwiched a Furkan Korkmaz 3-pointer. Al Horford then nailed another three to make the score 15-7 before coach Nate McMillan called a timeout with 6:48 left in the frame.

Indiana soon managed to cut the 76ers lead to 17-15 on T.J Warren’s baseline 3-pointer with 5:27 to go in the quarter. But, the length of the 76ers proved to be a tough challenge for the Pacers’ big men. Philadelphia used three consecutive shots in the paint to extend its lead to 26-19 with 3:50 left in the first. Soon after, James Ennis III connected on 1-of-2 free throws to push the 76ers lead to double digits, 31-21, for the second time in the quarter.

In his first game against his former team, T.J McConnell nailed a jumper with 4.6 seconds remaining in the frame to trim the lead to single digits. He finished the game with six points and three assists.

Embiid continued to give Indiana fits down low at the beginning of the second quarter. The seven footer scored the 76ers’ first eight points of the quarter, including two 3-point plays. His free throw with 10:01 remaining in the quarter pushed Philadelphia’s lead to 46-32.

To make matters worse, on Indiana’s next possession, Domantas Sabonis was on the receiving end of an errant swat attempt from Embiid. With 9:49 remaining in the half, he jumped up for a layup attempt. Embiid missed the block and slammed Sabonis on the head. Though Embiid was called for a flagrant 1 foul on the play, Sabonis laid on the floor in obvious pain. He did, however, brush off the hit to sink both free throws and stay in the game.

After trailing by as many as 15, the Blue & Gold finally began cutting into the deficit at the 5:12 mark of the quarter.

Trailing 58-48, Warren connected on back-to-back buckets to get the Pacers within six. After a pair of Ben Simmons free throws, Malcolm Brogdon sank a jumper and hit two free throws to cut the 76ers lead to 60-56 with 2:49 left in the half. Then, with 3.5 seconds remaining Jeremy Lamb grabbed a rebound and launched a pass to a wide-open Justin Holiday on the opposite end of the court. His two-handed slam tied the game 65-65 as the halftime buzzer sounded. His heads-up play before the half provided the Pacers with some momentum.

After a highly contested first six minutes of the third, the Pacers managed to grab their first two-possession lead, 79-75, on Sabonis’s putback layup with 5:55 remaining in the frame. Just over two minutes later, Warren continued his impressive outing, converting on a tough baseline jumper to give the Pacers an 86-79 lead.

Philadelphia managed to climb back into the game as the quarter ended. Korkmaz’s 3-pointer with 15.9 seconds remaining grabbed a 93-92 lead for Philadelphia. Indiana managed to escape the third with a 93-93 tie after Sabonis connected on 1-of-2 free throws with 2.6 seconds left.

Continuing the trend from the third, both teams matched each others’ play, resulting in 10 fourth-quarter lead changes. The Pacers found some early success behind the 3-point line, connecting on their first 2-of-3 attempts of the quarter. Justin Holiday’s baseline three with 9:34 left to play gave Indiana a 99-97 lead. The lead was short lived, however, as Embiid scored four straight points to push the 76ers back in front 101-99 with 8:45 to play.

Less than three minutes later, Indiana managed to tie the game 106-106 on a pair of free throws from Lamb. Then, with 5:24 to play, Sabonis kicked a pass out to a waiting Brogdon on the left elbow. Brogdon rose up and drilled the 3-pointer to give the Blue & Gold a 109-106 lead. Shortly after, Lamb then broke a 109-all tie with a jumper from the high block.

With 2:38 left to play, Embiid sank a pair of free throws to force a 111-111 tie. After Brogdon missed a deep 3-pointer, the big man found the charity stripe once again at the expense of Sabonis’ sixth foul. He connected on both attempts to give the 76ers a 113-111 lead with 1:54 remaining.

With 41.4 seconds to go, Warren rose up from the left elbow beyond the arc. As he fell back to the ground, Harris made contact with his feet, and Warren drew the foul. He sank the resulting free throws without a hitch.

But after Myles Turner collected a steal on the defensive end, Warren attempted to make a backwards pass to Lamb. The ball was intercepted by Simmons, who found Harris for the easy slam. Their defense then forced a turnover on the subsequent inbound play, and Philadelphia finished off the game where they had success all night – the free throw line.

Inside The Numbers

Indiana’s 20 turnovers led to 23 points for Philadelphia.

The 76ers had 36 attempts from the free throw line compared to Indiana’s 25.

Joel Embiid’s 15 free-throw attempts led all players. Malcolm Brogdon – the Pacers’ best free throw shooter – had just eight attempts.

Domantas Sabonis finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds for his 14th double-double of the season.

You Can Quote Me On That

“We gave ourselves an opportunity to win and we didn’t execute down the stretch – a couple offensive sets. You know, twenty turnovers, a couple of those turnovers came late. Those are big plays. And, you got to be calm going down the stretch and be clear about what you’re doing, and execute in that time. But we didn’t.” – Pacers head coach Nate McMillan’s thoughts on the game

Noteworthy

Tonight’s game featured 16 lead changes.

Before the game, the 76ers honored T.J. McConnell with a short tribute video. He also received a loud ovation when he checked into the game for the first time.

T.J. Warren scored 20 points or more for the eighth time this season.

With the victory, the 76ers remain undefeated at home this season (9-0).

Up Next

