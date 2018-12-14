Game Rewind: Pacers 113, 76ers 101

Game Rewind

The Pacers have now won six in a row after knocking off the 76ers in Philadelphia, 113-101. The 76ers, who had the league's best home record heading into the contest, got a 40-point, 21-rebound performance from Joel Embiid, but the Pacers hung around and then dominated the final quarter to come away with the win.

The Pacers entered the fourth up three, and for most of the quarter, the game remained tight. The Pacers led by one, 88-87, at the 7:37 mark. From there, the visitors used a 14-5 run to take a 102-92 lead with under four minutes to play.

But the 76ers weren't quite done. An Embiid basket cut the lead to just five with 2:08 remaining. Indiana responded with three straight buckets to push its advantage back 11 with 1:03 left, sealing the victory.

"We were able to get some stops and make Embiid work a little harder, send some help to him, to our bigs down there and just execute it the second half," Pacers head coach Nate McMillan said of the Pacers' late game play.

The Pacers trailed for most of the game as the 76ers drew first blood, jumping out to a 12-2 lead. Indiana answered though, cutting the deficit to four, 17-13, with 5:46 to go in the opening quarter.

As it was for essentially the whole night, it was Embiid doing the damage for the 76ers in the first quarter. The Philly big man finished the first with 12 points to help the 76ers take a 34-24 lead into the second period.

Philadelphia got its lead up to 12 early in the second, but the Pacers answered again. Indiana went on a 12-2 run to tie the game at 38 with 6:38 to play in the half.

Still, Indiana didn't have an answer for Embiid's 28 first half points. With him leading the way, the 76ers outscored the Pacers 21-11 over the remainder of the quarter to take a 10-point lead into the locker room.

In the third, it was Indiana who came out firing. The visitors started the second half with a 14-4 run to tie the game at 63 at the 7:03 mark.

The 76ers retook the lead and grew it to five, 74-69, but then Bojan Bogdanovic got hot. Bogdanovic scored eight straight to give Indiana a 77-74 lead with 2:14 left in the third quarter. Heading into the fourth, the Pacers led 80-77 and made enough plays in the final quarter to nab their sixth straight win.

"The guys stepped up and played well, from Thad [Young] to Myles [Turner] to Domas [Sabonis]. Cory [Joseph] was huge off the bench," Pacers guard Victor Oladipo said. "Everybody contributed."

Thad Young led the way for Indiana with 26 points and 10 rebounds. Domantas Sabonis added 14 points and 16 rebounds.

Outside of Embiid's big night, Ben Simmons contributed 18 points and nine rebounds. JJ Redick scored 22 points.

After scoring 26 points tonight, Thad Young has now scored 25 or more in consecutive games.

Cory Joseph's +/- rating of +22 was the team's best.

The Pacers' back court of Darren Collison and Victor Oladipo combined for 19 assists and just three turnovers.

"He got aggressive. He missed some shots early. Second half, those shots started to fall." - Pacers head coach Nate McMillan on Thad Young

"He [Embiid] is a load. He is a lot to handle down there. But it was collective. All of our bigs did a good job slowing him down, especially in the second half." - Pacers guard Victor Oladipo

"I think the biggest thing that we didn’t do tonight and didn’t do well against Brooklyn was just being aware of the hot guys and allowing those guys to catch-and-shoot threes." - 76ers guard JJ Redick

The Pacers' bench was huge tonight, outscoring Philadelphia's 39-15.

With tonight's performance, Thad Young has secured a double-double in three straight games.

The Pacers have their first six-game winning streak since they reeled off seven straight victories from Jan. 26 - Feb. 6, 2017.

Tonight's win moved the Pacers up to the 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.

