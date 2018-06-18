Rawle Alkins: 2018 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-4

Weight: 217

Position: SG

College: Arizona

Age: 20

2017-2018 Season Stats

PPG: 13.1

RPG: 4.8

APG: 2.5

BLK: 0.7

STL: 1.3

Player Bio

Courtesy of Arizona Athletics

Sophomore Season (2017-18)

Pac-12 All-Conference Honorable Mention… Upped his scoring by nearly three points per game from his freshman season, averaging 13.4 as a sophomore… Unleashed a flurry of #SCTop10 dunks in 2017-18, including reverse, windmill slam in transition in win over Oregon State (1-11-18) inside McKale Center… After scoring 20 or more points just once as a freshman, eclipsed the 20-point mark in five games in sophomore season… Scored career-high 26 points in his team’s win at New Mexico (12-16-17) in just his second appearance of the season, doing so on ridiculous 81.8 percent shooting from the field on 11 attempts and converting all three of his attempts from beyond the arc and all five free throw attempts… Finished the season with five games of four or more assists, including career high of six in win versus Oregon (1-13-18)… His four steals against Colorado in Pac-12 Tournament were tied for the fifth most ever by a Wildcat in conference tourney play and matched his career high… Tallied seven or more rebounds on six different occasions, which included season high of nine in win over Stanford (3-1-18).

Freshman Season (2016-17)

Pac-12 All-Freshmen Team Member… Recorded a pair of double-doubles (13 points, 11 rebounds vs. New Mexico (Dec. 20, 1016) and 11 points, 15 rebounds at Arizona State (March 4, 2017)) making him the first UA guard with multiple double-doubles in same season since Hassan Adams in 2004-05 season… Finished freshman season in seventh place in UA freshman history with 44 made three-point field goals… Set a season-best scoring mark with 20 points against North Dakota (March 16, 2017) in first round of NCAA Tournament… Tallied six assists in a game on two occasions against UC Irvine (Dec. 6, 2016) and Texas A&M (Dec. 17, 2016)… Led his team in blocks on eight separate occasions with a high of three versus Santa Clara (Nov. 24, 2016)… One of eight Wildcats to shoot 70.0 percent or better at the free throw line.

Prior to Arizona

Unanimous five-star recruit by variety of recruiting services… Member of the 2016 ESPN Top 100… Led Christ the King High School to a trio of New York state championships… Alkins averaged over 25 points and 7 rebounds per game in his final prep season with Word of God Christian Academy in North Carolina… MVP of the 2016 Capital Classic All-American game in Washington, D.C. with 23 points, 11 rebounds and four assists… Scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds versus Genesis HS (VA) in Big Apple High School Invitational… Finished prep career at Word of God Christian Academy whose alumni include NBA All-Star John Wall… Prior to attending Word of God, played three seasons at Christ the King HS, which is the same high school as former Wildcat Khalid Reeves (1991-94).