Game Preview: Pacers at Wizards

After coming up short on Friday night against the Pistons, the Pacers look to split their four-game road trip in the final game of the stint. The squad squares off against the Washington Wizards for the fourth and final time this season Sunday at Capital One Arena.

The Wizards have endured a rough stretch for quite some time. On January 17, Washington took home a commanding 117-98 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. The victory pushed them two games above .500 (23-21). Since then, they have accrued a 5-13 record, including just one win since the All-Star break.

Some of that is due to the loss of their star player, Bradley Beal. The three-time All-Star underwent wrist surgery in February and will sit for the remainder of the 2021-22 season. Beal, a crafty scorer, leads the team in scoring this season (23.2 points per game on 45.1 percent shooting).

The squad has turned to Kyle Kuzma (17.1 points, 8.8 rebounds per game) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (12.2 points, 39.5 percent 3-point shooting) to pick up the scoring. Yet, losing Beal has proven to be a difficult task to overcome.

The Pacers are hoping for a bounce-back game from Tyrese Haliburton on Sunday. The Pistons' defense bottled up the guard several times, forcing him to find outlets. Although he tallied seven assists, Haliburton fired eight shots and totaled eight points. Malcolm Brogdon and Buddy Hield did the heavy shooting but finished a combined 16-of-43 from the field. The trio will need to find a better balance moving forward. On a positive note, Haliburton recorded 21 points and 14 assists the last time these teams met.

The Wizards rank near the bottom of the NBA in defensive rating (24th). Perhaps this could provide a decent arena for the squad to fix its issues and showcase the bright future the Blue & Gold have planned.

Pacers: PG - Malcolm Brogdon, SG - Tyrese Haliburton, SF - Buddy Hield, PF - Oshae Brissett, C - Isaiah Jackson

Wizards: PG - Raul Neto, SG - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SF - Corey Kispert, PF - Kyle Kuzma, C - Daniel Gafford

Injury Report

Pacers: Goga Bitadze - questionable (sore right foot), Chris Duarte - questionable (sore left big toe), Lance Stephenson - questionable (sprained left ankle), T.J. McConnell - out (right wrist ligament surgery), Ricky Rubio - out (torn left ACL), Myles Turner - out (left foot stress reaction), T.J. Warren – out (left navicular fracture)

Wizards: Kristaps Porzingis - probable (right knee bone bruise), Bradley Beal - out (left wrist surgery), Vernon Carey Jr. - out (right hip contusion), Isaiah Todd - out (G League assignment)

Last Meeting

Feb. 16, 2022: Despite having nine active players, the Pacers headed to the All-Star break on a high note. The Blue & Gold snapped a six-game skid with a 113-108 win at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Tyrese Haliburton led the way for his new squad, totaling 21 points and 14 assists in 39:12 of action. He finished +8 on the night. Promising youngster Terry Taylor also had a big game, finishing with 18 points on 9-of-11 shooting and nine boards. Oshae Brissett and Tristan Thompson each added 17 points.

After the first quarter ended in a 25-25 tie, the Pacers mounted a 16-4 run to control the second period. Thompson scored six points in the run while Haliburton recorded five. Indiana led by as many as 13 in the frame. But the Wizards used a 12-4 run to keep the game close. Indiana escaped the first half with a 56-51 edge.

Thrice more, Indiana extended the lead to as many as 13 in the third stanza. Yet, the Wizards responded again. Eventually, Washington cut the lead to 90-87 with 8:02 left in the fourth quarter on a Cassius Winston trey.

Down the stretch, Haliburton and Taylor teamed up several times to keep Indiana in front. Then, when the Wizards made it a one-point game, Haliburton dished a pass to a cutting Brissett for a dunk with 21.3 seconds left. Kyle Kuzma could not respond, and the Pacers sealed the deal at the free-throw line.

Noteworthy

Indiana holds a 105-83 all-time record against Washington in the regular season.

Wizards center Thomas Bryant played college basketball at Indiana University from 2015-17.

Wizards assistant coach Zach Guthrie was an assistant coach under Rick Carlisle's Dallas Mavericks team for the 2020-21 season.

TV: Bally Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (studio host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Pat Boylan (studio host)









