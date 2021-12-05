Game Preview: Pacers vs Wizards

Matchup

Looking to snap a four-game skid, the Pacers (9-16) continue their six-game homestand on Monday night, when they host Washington (14-9). The Wizards will be on the second night of a back-to-back as they play in Toronto on Sunday evening before crossing the border on their way to Indianapolis.

The common theme for the Pacers in their past two losses to open the homestand has been allowing their opponents to get off to hot starts. In Monday's loss to Atlanta, the Hawks went 7-for-8 from 3-point range and scored 38 points in the first quarter. Two nights later, Miami scored 32 points in the opening frame while going 7-for-12 from beyond the arc.

Locking in early defensively will definitely be a point of emphasis against Washington, but the Wizards have the offensive firepower capable of big quarters. All-NBA guard Bradley Beal scored 50 in May in his last visit to Gainbridge Fieldhouse, while backcourt mate Spencer Dinwiddie scored 34 and made six threes in the Wizards' first meeting with the Pacers earlier this season (a game that Beal missed due to a hip injury).

The Wizards have been one of the surprises of the first quarter of the season, hovering near the top of the Eastern Conference standings for the entire campaign thus far. After a 10-3 start, they've cooled off somewhat, going 4-6 over their last 10 games entering Sunday, but still find themselves just two games out of first place in the East.

Projected Starters



Malcolm Brogdon

Chris Duarte

Caris LeVert

Domantas Sabonis

Myles Turner



Spencer Dinwiddie

Bradley Beal

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Kyle Kuzma

Daniel Gafford

Pacers: PG - Malcolm Brogdon, SG - Chris Duarte, SF - Caris LeVert, PF - Domantas Sabonis, C - Myles Turner

Wizards: PG - Spencer Dinwiddie, SG - Bradley Beal, SF - Duncan Robinson, PF - Kyle Kuzma, C - Daniel Gafford

Injury Report

Pacers: Justin Holiday - out (health and safety protocols), T.J. McConnell - out (sore right wrist), T.J. Warren – out (left foot stress fracture)

Wizards: Thomas Bryant - out (left ACL injury recovery), Rui Hachimura - out (return to competition reconditioning)

Last Meeting

Oct. 22, 2021: The Pacers dropped their second straight game by one point to open the season, falling to the Wizards in overtime in Washington, 135-134.

The loss spoiled a career night by Myles Turner, who scored 40 points on 15-of-22 shooting (5-of-9 from 3-point range) to go along with 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Domantas Sabonis tallied 28 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists, while Malcolm Brogdon added 28 points, eight boards, and eight assists in the loss.

Spencer Dinwiddie led the Wizards with 34 points, six rebounds, and nine assists, going 6-for-9 from beyond the arc. Kyle Kuzma added 26 points and 11 rebounds.

Noteworthy

The Pacers have lost their last five games against the Wizards. Washington swept the three-game season series last season and also defeated Indiana in the Play-In Tournament.

Indiana traded Aaron Holiday to Washington over the summer in a five-team deal that sent the 23rd overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft to the Pacers, which they used to select Isaiah Jackson.

With his next win, Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle will pass Larry Brown (190 wins) for the second-most career wins in NBA franchise history.

Tickets

The Pacers continue their six-game homestand on Monday, Dec. 6 at 7:00 PM ET, when they welcome Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards to Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Find Tickets »

TV: Bally Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Eddie Gill (analyst), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)









