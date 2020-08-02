Game Preview: Pacers at Wizards

Matchup

After restarting the season in style, the Pacers (40-26) return to action on Monday afternoon in Orlando, when they take on the Washington Wizards (24-41).

Despite a nearly five-month layoff, T.J. Warren put on a historic performance in Saturday's first seeding game, going off for a career-high 53 points in Indiana's 127-121 win over Philadelphia. Warren set numerous marks in the victory. His 53 points were 13 more than his previous career high and the third most ever by a Pacers player in an NBA game. He also tied the franchise records for 3-pointers made (nine) and points scored in the first quarter (19).

"He was born to get buckets," Victor Oladipo said of Warren's performance. "It's no surprise to any of us that he was able to do what he did tonight. It's great to have him on our team. It was amazing to watch...things like that don't happen often."

Warren's performance was especially important as the Pacers remain shorthanded in Orlando. All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis is out indefinitely as he seeks treatment for plantar fasciitis and third-leading scorer Malcolm Brogdon missed Sunday's game with a neck strain. Indiana hopes to at least add Brogdon to the lineup sometime this week, though the schedule is fast and furious.

The Pacers have already secured a playoff spot, but Washington will have to scratch and claw to reach the postseason. The Wizards opened the restart in ninth place in the East, but thanks to this season's unique rules can force a play-in series for a playoff spot if they are within four games of eighth place at the conclusion of seeding games.

Even that will be an uphill battle, however. The Wizards are without stars John Wall, who has not played this season due to injury, and Bradley Beal, who opted out of participating in the restart, and enter Sunday's game against Brooklyn six games back of eighth.

Pacers: PG - Aaron Holiday, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - T.J. Warren, PF - Justin Holiday, C - Myles Turner

76ers: PG - Shabazz Napier, SG - Troy Brown Jr., SF - Isaac Bonga, PF - Rui Hachimura, C - Thomas Bryant

Injury Report

Pacers: Goga Bitadze - questionable (sore left knee), Malcolm Brogdon - questionable (cervical strain), Jeremy Lamb - out (torn ACL, left knee), Domantas Sabonis - out (plantar fasciitis, left foot)

Wizards: Garrison Matthews - not with team

Last Meeting

Nov. 6, 2019: Despite playing on the second night of a back-to-back and without starters Myles Turner and Jeremy Lamb, the Pacers got contributions from up and down the roster on their way to a 121-106 win at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Seven Pacers scored in double figures in the victory. T.J. Warren scored a team-high 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting, while Aaron Holiday finished with 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting (3-of-5 from 3-point range) in his first career start. Doug McDermott finished with 19 points, going 4-for-6 from 3-point range and also tallying seven rebounds and four assists.

Domantas Sabonis fouled out after 28 minutes, but not before tallying 13 points, 17 rebounds, and seven assists. JaKarr Sampson added 14 points on 7-of-12 shooting, Goga Bitadze chipped in 13 points off the bench, and Malcolm Brogdon recorded a double-double with 12 points and 13 assists.

Bradley Beal had a game-high 30 points for Washington, while Thomas Bryant added 20 points and 11 rebounds in the loss.

Noteworthy

The Pacers have won four of five contests against Washington over the past two seasons.

Wizards center Ian Mahinmi played for the Pacers from 2012-16.

Washington big man Thomas Bryant attended Indiana University from 2015-17.

