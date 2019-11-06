Game Preview: Pacers vs Wizards











Coming off a disappointing loss on Tuesday night in Charlotte, the Pacers (3-4) will hope for a better result on Wednesday within the friendly confines of Bankers Life Fieldhouse, when they host the Washington Wizards (2-4).

Even without its starting frontcourt duo of Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner, Indiana looked dominant at times on Tuesday. T.J. Warren seemingly couldn't miss for much of the night as the Blue & Gold opened up a 19-point lead and took a 14-point advantage into the fourth quarter.

But the Hornets flipped the script from there, opening the final frame with a 24-4 run. Indiana rallied to force overtime, but were ultimately done in when JaKarr Sampson was whistled for a foul on Devonte' Graham in the closing seconds of the extra session, allowing the Hornets to come away with a 122-120 win.

The eye-popping stat from Tuesday came at the free throw line, where the Pacers attempted just seven foul shots to Charlotte's 42. While Indiana got efficient performances from the likes of Warren (15-of-18 shooting) and Malcolm Brogdon (31 points on 12-of-19 shooting), they didn't get to the line.

On the other end, Charlotte took advantage of the Pacers' inexperienced frontcourt, fouling out both rookie center Goga Bitadze and third-year forward TJ Leaf while also drawing five fouls on Sampson.

The Pacers could get reinforcements on Wednesday. Both Sabonis (left calf contusion) and Turner (right ankle sprain) were listed as questionable on Tuesday morning before being ruled out against the Hornets. Turner was originally said to be week-to-week after being injured in last Wednesday's win in Brooklyn, but coach Nate McMillan said the 2018-19 NBA blocked shots leader actually did more on Tuesday than Sabonis, who has missed the last two games.

Turner in particular would be welcomed back to the lineup, as the Pacers could use his rim protection against a Wizards offense that features one of the best scoring guards in the Eastern Conference, All-Star Bradley Beal. After averaging a career-best 25.6 points a year ago, Beal has picked up where he left off this season, scoring over 20 points in each of his past four contests.

Pacers: PG - Malcolm Brogdon, SG - Jeremy Lamb, SF - T.J. Warren, PF - JaKarr Sampson, C - Goga Bitadze

Wizards: PG - Isaiah Thomas, SG - Bradley Beal, SF - Isaac Bonga, PF - Rui Hachimura, C - Thomas Bryant

Injury Report

Pacers: Domantas Sabonis - questionable (left calf contusion), Myles Turner - questionable (right ankle sprain), Victor Oladipo - out (right knee surgery rehab), Edmond Sumner - out (right hand fracture)

Wizards: Ian Mahinmi - out (right Achilles strain), Jordan McRae - out (mallet finger), John Wall - out (left Achilles rehab)

Last Meeting

February 23, 2019: Seven Pacers scored in double figures as Indiana prevailed 119-112 in Washington, surviving a late rally by the Wizards. Thaddeus Young led the way with 22 points on 9-of-11 shooting, Bojan Bogdanovic added 18 points, while Darren Collison chipped in 15 points, six rebounds, and five assists.

"One thing we have been all year long is resilient," Young said after the win. "We continue to fight, continue to fight through adversity. We believe in our brotherhood."

Bradley Beal scored a game-high 35 points for Washington. Former Indiana University big man Thomas Bryant added 23 points and 12 rebounds off the bench in the loss.

Noteworthy

The Pacers won both games last year against Washington at The Fieldhouse, but prior to that the Wizards had won three of their last four visits to Indianapolis.

The Wizards roster features two former Pacers: Ian Mahinmi (2012-16) and C.J. Miles (2014-17).

Wednesday will complete the first of 11 back-to-backs for the Pacers this season.

