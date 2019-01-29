Game Preview: Pacers at Wizards

Matchup

On Wednesday night, the Pacers will tip off a four-game road trip with hopes off getting things back on track.

After losing Victor Oladipo to a season-ending injury, the Pacers (32-17) have dropped two straight games, putting themselves on the edge of a three-game losing streak — something they haven't done since December of 2017.

During their losses to Memphis and Golden State, the Pacers have struggled with slow starts and found themselves unable to dig out of holes created by early deficits.

After tying things up at 16 on Monday, the Warriors essentially put the game away in the first quarter, outscoring Indiana 40-22 in the period.

Adding to Indiana's woes is an injury to would-be starter Tyreke Evans (lower back soreness), whose status is in question for Wednesday's tilt with the Wizards (21-28). If Evans is unable to go, it will be the second career start of Edmond Sumner, who has made the sudden jump from the G League to an NBA starting five.

The Pacers will face a Washington (21-28) team that has been led by the stellar play of Bradley Beal, but for the second meeting in a row, the Wizards will be on the second night of a back-to-back, giving the Pacers a rest advantage.

Since losing John Wall to foot surgery, the Wizards have been a tough team to beat as they try to scrap their way into the Eastern Conference postseason picture. Beal in particular has been sensational, averaging 24.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5 assists per game.

In addition to Beal, the Wizards have also got strong play from IU standout Thomas Bryant, who has averaged 12.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game during the month of January, all while shooting a blazing 67 percent from the field.

Slowing down the tandem of Beal and Bryant will be key to the Pacers' success on Wednesday, as they attempt to open up their four-game road swing with a momentum-shifting victory.

Pacers: PG - Darren Collison, SG - Edmond Sumner, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Myles Turner

Wizards: PG - Tomas Satoransky, SG - Bradley Beal, SF - Trevor Ariza, PF - Jordan Bell, C - Thomas Bryant

Injury Report

Pacers: Tyreke Evans - TBD (lower back soreness), Victor Oladipo - out (ruptured quad tendon in right knee)

Wizards: Dwight Howard - out (L4-L5 Lumbar Microdiscectomy Procedure), John Wall - out (left heel surgery), Markieff Morris - out (Transient Cervical Neuropraxia), Sam Dekker - questionable (back spasms), Ian Mahinmi - questionable (right thumb sprain)

Last Meeting

December 23, 2018: In their final game before Christmas, the Pacers beat the Wizards 105-89.

The game was close until the third quarter, when the Pacers embarked on a 24-8 run over the final 6:22 of the frame, opening up a 20-point lead.

Seven Pacers players scored in double figures in the victory. Myles Turner led the way, recording his fourth consecutive double-double by tallying 18 points and a career-high 17 rebounds.

"Towards the end of the third quarter, we locked down," Turner said after the win. "We got (several) stops in a row. That's always when we play our best basketball, when our defense sets the tone."

Noteworthy

The Pacers lead the all-time series 98-78 and have won two straight against Washington.

Wizards center Ian Mahinmi was a member of the Pacers for four seasons (2012-2016).

Wizards forward Thomas Bryant played two seasons at Indiana University (2015-2017).

TV: FOX Sports Indiana/NBA TV - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter)

ESPN - Mike Breen (play-by-play), Jeff Van Gundy (analyst), Tom Rinaldi (sideline reporter)

Radio: 107.5 FM/1070 AM The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Pat Boylan (studio host)