Game Preview: Pacers vs Wizards

After snapping a two-game skid on Friday night in Brooklyn, the Pacers return home for one final game before Christmas. Indiana (21-12) will host the struggling Wizards (12-20) on Sunday evening.

All-Star guard Victor Oladipo made crucial mistakes in both of the Pacers losses last week, missing three free throws in the final minute of Tuesday's lost to Cleveland and committing an eight-second violation late in Wednesday's loss in Toronto. But Oladipo redeemed himself in Friday's 114-106 victory over the Nets.

Oladipo scored 14 of his game-high 26 points in the fourth quarter, going a perfect 4-for-4 from the field, 2-for-2 from 3-point range, and 4-for-4 from the free throw line. The highlight of those 14 points was his massive left-handed slam with just over two minutes to play gave the Blue & Gold the lead for good.

"It's not just playing with an edge, but being smart about it at the same time," Oladipo said of his play. "That's what I felt I did different today from the last two games. I just know at the end of the day I've got to start finishing stronger, and it turned out good for us."

While Oladipo is getting back into a groove offensively, Myles Turner is absolutely on a tear on the defensive end. Turner blocked five shots again on Friday night. The 6-11 center has 14 rejections over his last three contests and has swatted three or more shots in eight of 11 games this month. He now leads the NBA in blocks per game at 2.91, well ahead of Miami's Hassan Whiteside (2.76).

Turner's defense was a key component to Indiana's win over the Wizards two weeks ago, when he swatted five shots and altered several more to held Indiana hold off Bradley Beal and Co.

Washington did not have All-Star guard John Wall in that meeting, but they have not played much better since he returned to the lineup. The Wizards have dropped four of their last five contests heading into Saturday's home game against Phoenix. They will be on the second night of a back-to-back when they take the floor on Sunday in Indianapolis.

Pacers: PG - Darren Collison, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Myles Turner

Wizards: PG - John Wall, SG - Bradley Beal, SF - Trevor Ariza, F - Jeff Green, C - Thomas Bryant

Injury Report

Pacers: Tyreke Evans - questionable (bruised right knee)

Wizards: Dwight Howard - out (L4-L5 lumbar microdiscectomy procedure), Otto Porter Jr. - out (right knee strain/contusion)



Pacers head coach Nate McMillan (5th) and Wizards head coach Scott Brooks (8th) are both in the top 8 among active NBA coaches in wins.

Last Meeting

December 10, 2018: The Pacers built and then nearly surrendered a 25-point lead, but made just enough plays down the stretch to hold on for a 109-101 win over the Wizards at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Myles Turner led the Pacers with a season-high 26 points on 11-of-16 shooting, 12 rebounds, and five blocks in the victory, while Darren Collison added 10 points, seven rebounds, and a Pacers career-best 17 assists.

Bradley Beal scored 19 of his game-high 30 points in the second half for Washington. Kelly Oubre Jr. added 23 points off the bench in the loss on 9-of-14 shooting.

Noteworthy

The Pacers are 97-79 in the all-time series against the Wizards, including a 62-25 record in Indiana.

Indiana and Washington will play twice more this season after New Year's, with the Wizards hosting the Pacers on Jan. 30 and Feb. 23.

Wizards center Ian Mahinmi played for the Pacers from 2012-2015, helping Indiana to back-to-back Eastern Conference Finals appearances.

TV: FOX Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 107.5 FM The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Slick Leonard (analyst), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)

Please Note: Inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Pacers radio broadcasts can be heard on 1080 AM instead of 1070.