Game Preview: Pacers vs Wizards

Matchup

The Pacers are on a roll.

On Saturday, Indiana finished the night with seven of its players notching double-figure scoring as a high-powered fourth quarter pushed the Pacers to their third straight win.

With Victor Oladipo (sore right knee) still on the mend, the Pacers (16-10) have impressed in his absence, going a respectable 7-4 in games without their All-Star guard, if you count the win over Atlanta on Nov. 17 in which he only played five minutes.

It's seemingly a new leader every night for the Pacers. During their current three-game winning streak, for instance, there has been a different leading scorer for the Blue & Gold in each game.

On Tuesday against the Bulls, it was Darren Collison with 23. Versus the Magic on Friday, Bojan Bogdanovic poured in 26. And on Saturday, Thaddeus Young played the role of leading scorer, finishing with a season-best 20 points.

Now the Pacers turn their attention to the second game of their three-game homestand, a meeting with John Wall and the Wizards (11-15).

Washington is coming off one of its toughest losses of the season, a 116-101 defeat to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Perennial All-Star John Wall was nearly held scoreless during the game, finishing with a career-low one point in the defeat.

"I couldn't move," Wall told the AP after the game, referring to a bone spur in his left heel. "Couldn't run. Probably shouldn't have played."

Despite having suffered a loss to Cleveland, the Wizards appear to be getting their season back on track. A disastrous start pushed the team to the brink, but Washington has collected wins in five of its last eight, and is now just four games under .500.

Projected Starters



Darren Collison

Tyreke Evans

Bojan Bogdanovic

Thaddeus Young

Myles Turner



John Wall

Bradley Beal

Otto Porter Jr.

Tomas Satoransky

Thomas Bryant

Pacers: PG - Darren Collison, SG - Tyreke Evans, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Myles Turner

Wizards: PG - John Wall, SG - Bradley Beal, SF - Tomas Satoransky, PF - Otto Porter Jr., C - Thomas Bryant

Injury Report

Pacers: Victor Oladipo - out (sore right knee)

Wizards: Dwight Howard - out (lumbar microdiscectomy procedure)

Last Meeting

March 17, 2018: In a game that Indiana trailed by as much as 21 points, the Pacers looked as if they might have another comeback in the works, chopping their deficit down to just nine points after back-to-back threes to begin the fourth quarter.

But with Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis each sidelined by ankle sprains, the shorthanded Pacers were unable to leave the nation's capital with a victory, falling 109-102 to the Washington Wizards in the late-season matchup.

"It was a tough loss," said Victor Oladipo after the game. "We learned from it, move on. You got to have short-term memory especially now during the end of the year."

Lance Stephenson led the Pacers offensively, racking up 25 points and five assists.

For the Wizards, Bradley Beal led the way, scoring 19 points on 6-of-12 shooting.

Noteworthy

Monday's game is the first of four meetings between the Pacers and Wizards this season.

Wizards center Ian Mahinmi played for the Pacers for four seasons (2012-2016).

Indiana leads the all-time series against the Wizards, 96-78.

Tickets

TV: FOX Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 107.5 FM/AM 1070 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Bobby "Slick" Leonard (analyst), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)

Please Note: Inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Pacers radio broadcasts can be heard on 1080 AM instead of 1070.