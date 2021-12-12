Game Preview: Pacers vs Warriors

Matchup

Coming off a 3-0 week, the Pacers (12-16) will look to close out their homestand with a fourth straight win on Monday night, but they face a stiff test as they host the Golden State Warriors (21-5).

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle went into the NBA's health and safety protocols on Thursday after testing positive for COVID-19, but the team played inspired basketball in their first game without him on the sidelines. Lloyd Pierce took over head coaching duties and help guide the team to a 106-93 win over Dallas (Carlisle's former team).

Caris LeVert had a team-high 26 points, including 16 in the second half, continuing a recent trend of strong play. Over his past four games, LeVert is averaging 21.8 points, 4.0 assists, and 1.8 steals while shooting 49.3 percent from the field and 43.8 percent from 3-point range.

The Pacers will need LeVert to be at the top of his game on Monday against the Warriors, who have been dominant on both ends of the floor this season. Golden State has been the NBA's best defensive team by a significant margin, allowing just 99.9 points per 100 possessions, nearly four points less than the next-best defensive rating. The Warriors also rank fourth in offensive rating, scoring 111.9 points per 100 possessions.

All eyes will be on Stephen Curry on Monday night in Indianapolis as the two-time MVP continues his pursuit of Ray Allen's all-time 3-point record. The 33-year-old sharpshooter out of Davidson enters Monday with 2,967 career 3-pointers made, six shy of Allen's record mark of 2,973. Perhaps the most remarkable aspect of Curry's achievement is that he has played over 500 less career games than Allen did (Allen set the record in 1,300 career games, Curry has played 787 games entering Monday).

In some ways, there would be something poetic to Curry setting the record in Indiana, considering Pacers legend Reggie Miller held the 3-point record for many years before Allen passed him in 2011. But the Pacers will be trying to prevent him from setting the record in their building, hoping to push the date of Curry's achievement back at least one night (the Warriors play the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday).

Pacers: PG - Malcolm Brogdon, SG - Chris Duarte, SF - Caris LeVert, PF - Domantas Sabonis, C - Myles Turner

Warriors: PG - Stephen Curry, SG - Jordan Poole, SF - Andrew Wiggins, PF - Draymond Green, C - Kevon Looney

Injury Report

Pacers: Justin Holiday - questionable (return to competition reconditioning), Brad Wanamaker - questionable (non-COVID illness), T.J. McConnell - out (sore right wrist), T.J. Warren – out (left foot stress fracture)

Warriors: Andre Iguodala - out (right knee injury management), Klay Thompson - out (right Achilles tendon injury recovery), James Wiseman - out (right knee injury recovery)

Last Meeting

Feb. 24, 2021: The Pacers dropped a tight 111-107 contest the Warriors at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Blue & Gold's first contest after a week-long layoff. Indiana climbed within one following Myles Turner's basket with 4:36 remaining, but Golden State responded with six straight points, providing enough cushion to hold off the Blue & Gold down the stretch.

"I feel like we got key stops at the end of the fourth, but we just couldn't make baskets," Domantas Sabonis said. "That was the main thing. I think our defense overall there was pretty good...but at the end when we got stops, we couldn't convert and get the lead."

Malcolm Brogdon scored a team-high 24 points on 10-of-20 shooting in the loss. Sabonis added 22 points, 16 rebounds, and four assists, going 7-for-12 from the field and 8-for-12 from the free throw line.

Stephen Curry had 24 points, eight boards, and eight assists for Golden State, going 7-for-21 from the field, but just 1-for-11 from 3-point range. Kelly Oubre added 17 points, Andrew Wiggins scored 15, and Draymond Green narrowly missed out on a triple-double, stuffing the stat sheet with 12 points, nine rebounds, 11 assists, and three steals.

Noteworthy

The Warriors have won four of their last five games in Indianapolis.

Pacers forward Justin Holiday was a member of the 2014-15 Warriors team that won an NBA title, while Indiana guard Brad Wanamaker appeared in 39 games for Golden State last season before being traded to Charlotte at the trade deadline.

Curry has made at least one 3-pointer in 150 consecutive games, the second-longest streak in NBA history. Curry is chasing his own record streak of 157 games, which he set over three seasons between 2014 and 2016.

The Pacers wrap up their six-game homestand on Monday, Dec. 13 at 7:00 PM ET, when they host Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

TV: Bally Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

