Game Preview: Pacers vs Warriors

Matchup

After an unexpected week off, the Pacers (15-14) will finally be back in action on Wednesday night, when they host the Golden State Warriors (16-15) at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

After an overtime win last Wednesday in Minnesota, Indiana had its next two games postponed — Saturday's game in Houston due to severe winter weather in Texas and Monday's game against San Antonio due to COVID-19 testing with the Spurs. As a result, the Pacers have been able to hold several days of practice, a unique opportunity in a season where a compact schedule has limited practice time across the league.

Head coach Nate Bjorkgren has used the practice time in multiple ways. The team has been able to hold more competitive practices like they would in training camp and guard Aaron Holiday said Monday's practice had an added focus on getting out in transition. At the same time, Bjorkgren has also tried to use the time to allow his players ample rest — they had no practice on Thursday and Sunday — and focused on things like continuing to improve their communication.

The Warriors are currently just above .500 and in the thick of a competitive Western Conference playoff chase. The chief reason for the Warriors' success has been the brilliance of point guard Stephen Curry, who is making a strong case to win a third MVP award.

Curry ranks third in the league in scoring at 29.9 points per game and is shooting 42.3 percent from 3-point range while taking nearly 12 3-pointers a game. Curry has scored 40, 57, and a career-high 62 points in games this season. He missed Saturday's game in Charlotte due to illness and is questionable for Tuesday's game in New York.

Pacers: PG - Malcolm Brogdon, SG - Justin Holiday, SF - Doug McDermott, PF - Domantas Sabonis, C - Myles Turner

Warriors: PG - Stephen Curry, SG - Kelly Oubre Jr., SF - Andrew Wiggins, PF - Juan Toscano-Anderson, C - Draymond Green

Injury Report

Pacers: Brian Bowen II - out (G League two-way contract), Jalen Lecque - out (G League assignment), Caris LeVert - out (medical condition), Cassius Stanley - out (G League two-way contract), T.J. Warren - out (left foot stress fracture)

Warriors: Stephen Curry - questionable (illness), Kevon Looney - questionable (left ankle sprain), James Wiseman - questionable (left wrist sprain), Marquese Chriss - out (right syndesmosis with a fibular fracture injury), Nico Mannion - out (G League two-way contract), Jordan Poole - out (G League assignment), Alen Smailagić - out (G League assignment), Klay Thompson - out (right Achilles tendon repair)

Last Meeting

Jan. 12, 2021: Five Pacers scored in double figures and three recorded double-doubles as Indiana pulled out a 104-95 win at Golden State despite playing on the second night of a back-to-back.

Myles Turner led the Pacers with a season-high 22 points, 11 rebounds, and five blocks while going 7-for-10 from the field and 3-for-5 from 3-point range. Domantas Sabonis added 18 points, 14 rebounds, and six assists.

Aaron Holiday busted out of an early season slump to tally 16 points and 12 assists off the bench, tallying nine points and six dimes in the fourth quarter alone.

"I know how good I am," Holiday said. "I know how I can play. I missed a few shots (to start the season), but they were good looks, so I can't really worry about that. All I can do is shoot them. It felt good to get the win. That's all that really matters."

Andrew Wiggins led Golden State with 22 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and five blocks. Stephen Curry added 20 points on 7-of-17 shooting (3-of-8 from 3-point range), while Kelly Oubre Jr. added 17 points and five rebounds.

Noteworthy

The Warriors have won three of their last four and four their last six games at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Golden State did not visit Indiana last season.

Myles Turner needs six blocks to become the first player in the NBA to swat 100 shots this season.

Pacers forward Justin Holiday was a part of the 2014-15 Warriors team that won an NBA title, appearing in 59 regular season and five playoff contests for Golden State.

TV: FOX Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

ESPN - Announcers TBA

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)

