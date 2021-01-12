Game Preview: Pacers at Warriors

Matchup

After dropping their second straight game in Sacramento on Monday, the Pacers (6-4) will look to get back in the win column on Tuesday night, when they visit the Chase Center to take on Steph Curry and the Warriors (6-4).

Four players scored 20 or more points on Monday for the Blue & Gold, but Indiana still fell to the Kings, 125-117. Defense has been the culprit in each of the Pacers' last two losses. They allowed 125 points and forced just three turnovers against Phoenix on Saturday night, then allowed the Kings to shoot 56 percent from the field and 46.9 percent from 3-point range on Monday.

"I just think we have to do a better job on the ball – just being more active there to cause our deflections a little bit more," Pacers head coach Nate Bjorkgren said after Monday's loss. "They just can't have their pinpoint, precise passes right into their shooting pocket."

Defense will be another challenge on Tuesday night against Curry. The two-time MVP missed all but five games last season due to a hand injury but is back on the court this season and showing he remains arguably the league's most explosive scorer.

Curry ranks second in the NBA in scoring at 28.6 points per game and has topped 30 points in five of 10 games so far this season, including going off for a career-best 62 points in a win over Portland on Jan. 3. He will come into Tuesday motivated, however, after an uncharacteristic performance on Sunday against Toronto, when he managed just 11 points on 2-of-16 shooting (1-of-10 from 3-point range).

Pacers: PG - Malcolm Brogdon, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - Justin Holiday, PF - Domantas Sabonis, C - Myles Turner

Warriors: PG - Stephen Curry, SG - Kelly Oubre Jr., SF - Andrew Wiggins, PF - Draymond Green, C - James Wiseman

Injury Report

Pacers: Brian Bowen II - doubtful (partial groin tear), Jalen Lecque - doubtful (left ankle sprain), Goga Bitadze - out (right ankle sprain, Jeremy Lamb - out (left knee rehabilation), T.J. McConnell - out (personal reasons), T.J. Warren - out (left foot stress fracture)

Warriors: Marquese Chriss - out (right syndesmosis ankle), Alen Smailagić - out (right knee arthroscopy), Klay Thompson - out (right Achilles tendon repair)

Last Meeting

Jan. 24, 2020: The Pacers withstood a 3-point barrage from the Warriors on their way to a 129-118 win at the Chase Center.

T.J. Warren led the Blue & Gold with 33 points in the victory. Doug McDermott added 24 on 9-of-10 shooting off the bench and led the Pacers' 3-point attack, going 6-for-7 from beyond the arc.

"Guys are finding me," McDermott said. "I'm not gonna break you down one-on-one but I'm gonna try to get open and move without the ball. I'm really not doing anything different, shots are just falling."

Golden State made a season-high 19 3-pointers in the loss. D'Angelo Russell went 9-for-13 from beyond the 3-point arc and led all scorers with 37 points. Former Pacer Glenn Robinson III added 18 points and seven rebounds for Golden State, while Draymond Green finished with 10 points, six boards, and 11 assists.

Noteworthy

Indiana has won two of its last three games at Golden State.

The Warriors are scheduled to visit Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Feb. 24.

Domantas Sabonis has recorded a double-double in 10 straight games to open the season.

TV: FOX Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (studio host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Pat Boylan (studio host)









