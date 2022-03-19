Game Preview: Pacers vs Trail Blazers

Matchup

After a successful stop in Houston, the Pacers (23-47) return home to host a pair of Western Conference foes. First up is the Portland Trail Blazers (26-43), who are currently amid a five-game Eastern Conference road trip.

A lot has changed since the last time these two squads met on November 5, 2021. Due to injuries and trades, the Pacers will likely see a completely different Blazers starting lineup. CJ McCollum, Robert Covington, and Norman Powell have departed to other teams. Meanwhile, Damian Lillard (24 points, 7.3 assists per game) and Jusuf Nurkic (15 points, 11.1 rebounds) have been nursing injuries. Because of this, the Blazers have won only one game over the last 10 played since the All-Star break. They will carry a three-game losing streak into their bout against the Blue & Gold.

Guards Brandon Williams (13.4 points, 2.4 assists per game) and Josh Hart (14.5 points, 7.3 rebounds) have attempted to be the heavy scorers for Portland in their starting lineup. But, they have received little help from forwards Trendon Watford, Justise Winslow, and Drew Eubanks. Each member of the frontcourt is averaging fewer than seven points per game. 22-year-old guard Anfernee Simons had averaged 23.4 points per contest since taking over a starting role on January 3. But, he has missed the last six games due to a knee injury.

If the stats on paper play out, Pacers fans could see another stellar outing from Goga Bitadze. After missing a pair of games due to a sore foot, Bitadze dropped a career-high 23 points and snagged nine rebounds in 26:14 of action. He finished with a perfect 9-of-9 shooting night, including three treys. It was the second time in 12 days he had finished with 100 percent shooting from the floor with three 3-pointers. Bitadze also will have a two-inch height advantage over Eubanks, the Blazers’ projected starting center.

Additionally, Malcolm Brogdon and Tyrese Haliburton should continue their stellar guard play. Brogdon tallied a team-high 25 points against the Rockets. Meanwhile, Haliburton reached double figures as he attempted to return to form. With the short-handed Blazers rolling into town, the Blue & Gold have a decent chance to pick up consecutive wins for the first time since January 19-20.

Projected Starters



Tyrese Haliburton

Malcolm Brogdon

Buddy Hield

Oshae Brissett

Goga Bitadze



Kris Dunn

Josh Hart

Justise Winslow

Trendon Watford

Drew Eubanks

Pacers: PG - Tyrese Haliburton, SG - Malcolm Brogdon, SF - Buddy Hield, PF - Oshae Brissett, C - Goga Bitadze

Trail Blazers: PG - Kris Dunn, SG - Josh Hart, SF - Justise Winslow, PF - Trendon Watford, C - Drew Eubanks

Injury Report

Pacers: Goga Bitadze - questionable (sore right foot), Chris Duarte - questionable (sore left toe), Isaiah Jackson - out (concussion), T.J. McConnell - out (right wrist ligament surgery), Ricky Rubio - out (torn left ACL), Myles Turner - out (left foot stress reaction), T.J. Warren – out (left navicular fracture)

Trail Blazers: Eric Bledsoe - out (left Achilles tendinopathy), Joe Ingles - out (left knee recovery), Damian Lillard - out (core muscle recovery), Nassir Little - out (left shoulder recovery), Didi Louzada - out (left knee recovery), Jusuf Nurkic - out (left foot fasciitis), Anfernee Simons - out (left patellar tendinopathy)

Last Meeting

Nov. 5, 2021: Early in the season, the Pacers started a four-game road trip with a bout against a Portland Trail Blazers squad that was winning home games by an average of 23 points.

Indiana nearly broke that trend. After rallying back from a 16-point first-half deficit, the squad took a nine-point lead in the fourth. However, Portland responded with an 18-5 run, including 12 straight, over the final 4:48 to steal a 110-106 victory away from the Pacers.

With Indiana trailing 107-106, Robert Covington’s fifth 3-pointer of the night fell with 14.7 seconds remaining to put the nail in the Pacers’ coffin. Covington tallied 19 total points, and each bucket appeared to drop at the worst time for Indiana. CJ McCollum also recorded 27 points, while Norman Powell added another 25.

Five Pacers finished in double figures. With Malcolm Brogdon sidelined again, T.J. McConnell filled in the starting spot and tallied a team-high 19 points. He finished 3-of-4 from long range. Myles Turner followed with 16 points, while Domantas Sabonis ended with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Noteworthy

Indiana holds a 25-22 all-time home record against Portland

Goga Bitadze is averaging 17 points per game over his last four appearances

Malcolm Brogdon has tallied 25 points or more in three of his last five outings

The Pacers welcome the Portland Trail Blazers to Indiana and Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, March 20 at 3:30 PM ET.

TV: Bally Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Eddie Gill (analyst), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)









