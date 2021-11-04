Game Preview: Pacers at Trail Blazers

Matchup

After consecutive impressive wins within the friendly confines of Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Pacers (3-6) are hitting the road for a four-game Western Conference road trip looking to take care of business. The trip starts with a late-night bout against Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers (3-5).

Portland will be on the front end of a back-to-back when the Blue & Gold stroll into Moda Center Friday night. They will also be hungry for a win after dropping a close game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday — an addition to the mediocre start that this experienced Trail Blazers team did not expect.

All five Portland starters have at least six years of NBA experience. On paper, they are loaded in the backcourt, with Lillard (19.5 points, 8.5 assists per game) and CJ McCollum (23.4 points, 43.5 percent shooting) taking point. As a team, they rank sixth overall in offensive rating, scoring an average of 109.9 points per 100 possessions, illustrating their potential potency.

Having Caris LeVert and Malcolm Brogdon's defensive length and veteran prowess will be a benefit for Indiana. It will be another big test for Chris Duarte. However, if his first nine games indicate anything, he is ready for the challenge. The rookie has recorded a steal in all but one appearance this season.

Myles Turner is coming off another impressive performance. The 6-11 center tallied 25 points — including a career-high seven threes — 13 boards, and three blocks against a physical Knicks interior. Turner has another chance to prove his dominance again when he takes on Jusuf Nurkic in the paint. The seven-foot, 290-pound center is averaging a double-double (11.3 points, 11.6 rebounds) early this season.

Projected Starters



Malcolm Brogdon

Chris Duarte

Caris LeVert

Domantas Sabonis

Myles Turner



Damian Lillard

CJ McCollum

Norman Powell

Robert Covington

Jusuf Nurkic

Injury Report

Pacers: Jeremy Lamb - questionable (left ankle sprain), Isaiah Jackson - out (left knee injury), T.J. Warren – out (left foot stress fracture)

Trail Blazers: None

Last Meeting

April 27, 2021: Indiana saw its three-game winning streak snapped after Portland routed the Blue & Gold, 133-112, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Trail Blazers used a 21-5 run in the second quarter to break the game open and lead the rest of the way. Missing their primary post players, the Pacers were outrebounded 67-44 and the visitors shot 20-of-35 from deep.

While Damian Lillard (23 points) and CJ McCollum (20) did some damage, the main issue was reserve player Anfernee Simons. The IMG Academy product tallied a game-high 27 points, shooting a scorching 9-of-10 from 3-point range. The nine 3-pointers remain a career-high to this day. Oshae Brissett and Malcolm Brogdon scored 18 apiece to lead the way for Indiana.

The Pacers were in a close battle after the first quarter, trailing by just one. However, the defense gave up a litany of second-chance opportunities and 3-pointers in the second, leading to a disastrous Portland run. Using a rally split between the second and third quarters, Indiana cut the deficit to as few as eight. But that would be the closest they would get to the lead for the rest of the game.

Noteworthy

Portland has won 11 of the last 14 matchups against Indiana.

Indiana has just one road win in its last 12 trips to Portland.

Malcolm Brogdon averaged 21.5 points and shot 46.9 percent from the field against the Trail Blazers last year.

Tickets

After a four-game Western Conference road trip, the Pacers return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse to host Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 7:00 PM ET. Find Tickets »

TV: Bally Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (studio host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Pat Boylan (studio host)









