Game Preview: Pacers at Trail Blazers

After an impressive victory on Tuesday night at Golden State, the Pacers (7-4) will try to pick up another win on Thursday night in Portland against Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, and the Trail Blazers (6-4).

Indiana pulled away late for a 104-95 win over the Warriors on Tuesday that was highlighted by major contributions for Myles Turner and Aaron Holiday.

Turner scored a season-high 22 points to lead the team, while Holiday busted out of an early-season slump in a big way. The third-year guard had tallied a total of just 17 points on 6-for-28 shooting and six assists over his previous five contests, but set season highs on Tuesday with 16 points and 12 assists, including nine points and six assists in the fourth quarter.

The Pacers also locked down defensively against the Warriors. After allowing 125 and 127 points in their previous two games, Indiana limited Golden State to just 95 points on 38.6 percent shooting, deploying a variety of defensive looks against two-time MVP Stephen Curry, including a box-and-one defense for much of the night.

The Pacers face another stiff test on Thursday night against a Portland backcourt that currently boasts two of the NBA's top 10 scorers. McCollum (28.1 points per game) moved past Curry for second place in the league following Tuesday's games, while five-time All-Star Lillard is 10th at 26.1 points per contest. Both Lillard and McCollum are prolific outside shooters, combining to attempt over 20 3-pointers a night.

While the Pacers will arrive in Portland on Wednesday afternoon, the Blazers will be in Sacramento on Wednesday night to play the Kings before returning home early Thursday morning for the second half of a back-to-back.

Malcolm Brogdon

Edmond Sumner

Justin Holiday

Domantas Sabonis

Myles Turner



Damian Lillard

CJ McCollum

Derrick Jones Jr.

Robert Covington

Jusuf Nurkic

Pacers: PG - Malcolm Brogdon, SG - Edmond Sumner, SF - Justin Holiday, PF - Domantas Sabonis, C - Myles Turner

Trail Blazers: PG - Damian Lillard, SG - CJ McCollum, SF - Derrick Jones Jr., PF - Robert Covington, C - Jusuf Nurkic

Injury Report

Pacers: Goga Bitadze - out (right ankle sprain, Brian Bowen II - out (partial groin tear), Jeremy Lamb - out (left knee rehabilation), Jalen Lecque - out (left ankle sprain), T.J. McConnell - out (personal reasons), T.J. Warren - out (left foot stress fracture)

Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard - probable (right ankle sprain), Jusuf Nurkic - questionable (left quad contusion), Keljin Blevins - out (personal reasons), Zach Collins - out (left ankle stress fracture)

Last Meeting

Feb. 27, 2020: The Pacers handled their business against a Blazers team without Damian Lillard, picking up a 106-100 victory at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Domantas Sabonis overcame first-half foul trouble to post his 45th double-double of the season with 20 points and 11 rebounds, Malcolm Brogdon added 17 points, five rebounds, and eight assists, and Victor Oladipo scored 12 of his 15 points in the second half.

CJ McCollum led all scorers with 28 points and eight assists, though he went just 3-for-12 from 3-point range. Gary Trent Jr. added 20 points, Whiteside tallied 18 points, 16 rebounds, and four blocks, while Carmelo Anthony had 12 points and seven boards for Portland.

Noteworthy

The Pacers have dropped 11 straight games at Portland. Their last road win over the Blazers was on Nov. 28, 2007.

The Trail Blazers will visit Bankers Life Fieldhouse on a to-be-determined date during the second half of the season.

Domantas Sabonis now has 106 double-doubles with the Pacers, two shy of tying Roy Hibbert for seventh place in NBA franchise history.

TV: FOX Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (studio host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Pat Boylan (studio host)









