Game Preview: Pacers vs Trail Blazers

Matchup

Before embarking on a five-game road trip this weekend, the Pacers (34-24) will try to sweep a two-game homestand on Thursday night, when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (26-33) at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

After a 46-point loss in Toronto on Sunday, the Pacers wiped away that embarrassment with a dominant performance on Tuesday. The Blue & Gold led by as many as 43 points in a 119-80 romp over the Charlotte Hornets.

Domantas Sabonis had 21 points, 15 rebounds, and nine assists and T.J. Warren added 19 points on 9-of-12 shooting, but the most encouraging performances in Tuesday's win came from two other starters.

Malcolm Brogdon entered the game in a prolonged shooting slump, shooting just 38.1 percent from the field and 20.5 percent from 3-point range in February, but he was efficient on Tuesday, scoring 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting (2-of-3 from beyond the arc) while also tallying six rebounds and seven assists.

Myles Turner, meanwhile, set the tone defensively. The 6-11 center blocked four shots in the opening minutes of Tuesday's contest and finished the night with eight rejections, a new career high, despite sitting out the entire fourth quarter.

The Trail Blazers are led by five-time All-Star Damian Lillard, but his status is uncertain for Thursday's game due to a groin injury that kept in from playing in the All-Star Game in Chicago as well as Portland's last three contests. Lillard dropped 50 points on the Pacers in a 139-129 win in Portland on Jan. 26, part of an insane six-game stretch in which he also scored 61, 47, 36, 48, and 51 points.

While Lillard has been out, CJ McCollum has slid over to a lead guard role and played really well. The 6-3 sharpshooter out of Lehigh has tallied three straight double-doubles, including a 41-point, 12-assist outing in a win over the Pistons on Sunday.

Projected Starters



Malcolm Brogdon

Aaron Holiday

T.J. Warren

Domantas Sabonis

Myles Turner



CJ McCollum

Gary Trent Jr.

Trevor Ariza

Carmelo Anthony

Hassan Whiteside

Injury Report

Pacers: Victor Oladipo - questionable (sore lower back), Edmond Sumner - questionable (sore left hip), Jeremy Lamb - out (torn left ACL)

Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard - TBD (right groin strain), Zach Collins - out (left shoulder dislocation), Rodney Hood - out (left ruptured Achilles tendon), Jusuf Nurkic - out (left leg fracture)

Last Meeting

January 26, 2020: On a surreal night marred by the tragic news of the passing of Kobe Bryant and eight others in a helicopter crash, the Pacers lost a 139-129 shootout in Portland in the final game of a five-game Western Conference road trip.

Damian Lillard carried the Blazers to victory with a brilliant offensive performance, scoring 50 points, going 14-for-23 from the field, 8-for-12 from 3-point range, and 14-for-16 from the free throw line, and also dishing out 13 assists.

Jeremy Lamb scored a team-high 28 points for Indiana in the loss, while Domantas Sabonis collected his second career triple-double, tallying 27 points, 14 rebounds, and 11 assists.

Noteworthy

The Pacers have lost five straight and 10 of their last 11 games against the Blazers.

With 44 double-doubles this season, Pacers All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis has tied Jermaine O'Neal (2003-04) for the third-most double-doubles in a season in franchise history. Next up is Clark Kellogg, who had 47 double-doubles in the 1982-83 season. The franchise record is 49 double-doubles by Troy Murphy in the 2008-09 campaign.

Pacers head coach Nate McMillan served as head coach of the Trail Blazers from 2005-12, collecting 266 of his 650 career wins with Portland.

TV: TNT - Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Reggie Miller (analyst), Kristen Ledlow (sideline reporter)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 FM/1070 AM The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Slick Leonard (analyst), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)

