Game Preview: Pacers vs Trail Blazers

Matchup

Riding a two-game winning streak, the Pacers (4-2) return to the friendly confines of Bankers Life Fieldhouse to host the Portland Trail Blazers (3-2) on Monday night.

Indiana handled its business on Saturday night against a struggling Cavaliers team. Though the winless Cavs dominated the offensive boards, the Pacers' offense provided more than enough firepower to offset the rebounding discrepancy. The Blue & Gold shot a blistering 64.9 percent from the field on their way to a 119-107 win.

In many ways, the performance mirrored their ball movement exhibition that included 34 assists in a 116-96 win in San Antonio on Wednesday, but there was one major difference on Saturday: the absence of Tyreke Evans.

Indiana's sixth man did not travel to Cleveland due to a violation of team rules after showing up late to practice last week. Evans is expected to be back in uniform on Monday, and should be out to atone for his mistake. The prized free agent has been solid so far this season, averaging 12 points, 3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists over his first five games with the Pacers.

Portland, a perennial playoff contender in the West, has had a solid start to the season. The Blazers' three wins include victories over the Lakers and Spurs and their two losses have been narrow road defeats to likely playoff teams Washington an Miami.

As always, the primary concern when playing Portland is slowing down their prolific backcourt. All-Star point guard Damian Lillard currently leads the NBA in scoring at 33.8 points per game. He's also averaging 6 rebounds and 6.6 assists per contest while shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from 3-point range. Shooting guard CJ McCollum is no slouch himself, averaging 19.8 points with a .406 3-point percentage.

Projected Starters



Pacers: PG - Darren Collison, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Myles Turner

Trail Blazers: PG - Damian Lillard, SG - CJ McCollum, SF - Jake Layman, PF - Al-Farouq Aminu, C - Jusuf Nurkic

Injury Report

Pacers: TBD

Trail Blazers: TBD

Last Meeting

Jan. 18, 2018: The Blazers dealt the Pacers their ninth straight loss in Portland, pulling away late for a 110-86 victory.

Darren Collison and Victor Oladipo each had 23 points for Indiana in the loss, while Thaddeus Young recorded a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds.

Damian Lillard led the Blazers with 26 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. Jusuf Nurkic also had a monster game for Portland, racking up 19 points and 17 boards.

Noteworthy

The Blazers are 54-34 all-time against the Pacers, including a 24-20 record in Indiana.

Portland has swept the season series with Indiana in three of the last four seasons.

Blazers guard Evan Turner was a part of the Pacers team that reached the 2014 Eastern Conference Finals.

Tickets

The Pacers return home to Bankers Life Fieldhouse to host Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, Oct. 29 at 7:00 PM ET. Find Tickets »

TV: FOX Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 107.5 FM/AM 1070 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Slick Leonard (analyst), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)

Please Note: Inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Pacers radio broadcasts can be heard on 1080 AM instead of 1070.