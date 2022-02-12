Game Preview: Pacers vs Timberwolves

Matchup

Pacers fan will get their second glimpse at the overhauled Indiana roster on Sunday afternoon, when the Blue & Gold (19-38) welcome Minnesota (29-27) to Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The early returns were promising on Friday, when Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Jalen Smith, and Tristan Thompson made their Pacers debuts. The quarter combined for 53 points in a 120-113 loss to Cleveland.

Haliburton and Hield, in particular, had strong performances. Both started, with the 21-year-old Haliburton scoring a team-high 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting (4-of-6 from 3-point range) while also tallying three rebounds, six assists, and three steals. The sharpshooting Hield went 4-for-10 from 3-point range and collected 16 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists.

Despite having just one practice since being traded to Indiana, Haliburton and Hield had the offense rolling early against the Cavs. The Pacers set a franchise record with 47 points in the first quarter, shooting a blistering 10-for-12 from 3-point range.

But the offense sputtered in the fourth quarter, going 7-for-22 (31.8 percent) from the field with eight turnovers. Late-game execution will be a point of emphasis for head coach Rick Carlisle as he integrates so many new pieces into his rotation.

The Timberwolves have a potent offense, led by All-Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns. Towns is averaging 24.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 4 assists per game while shooting 52.4 percent from the field and 40.6 percent from 3-point range. Anthony Edwards, the top pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, has also enjoyed a breakout sophomore campaign, averaging 22.1 points per contest.

Pacers: PG - Tyrese Haliburton, SG - Chris Duarte, SF - Buddy Hield, PF - Oshae Brissett, C - Goga Bitadze

Timberwolves: PG - Patrick Beverley, SG - D'Angelo Russell, SF - Anthony Edwards, PF - Jarred Vanderbilt, C - Karl-Anthony Towns

Injury Report

Pacers: Malcolm Brogdon - questionable (sore right Achilles), Isaiah Jackson - questionable (right ankle sprain), Terry Taylor - questionable (non-COVID illness), T.J. McConnell - out (right wrist ligament surgery), Ricky Rubio - out (torn left ACL), Myles Turner - out (left foot stress reaction), T.J. Warren – out (left navicular fracture)

Timberwolves: Josh Okogie - questionable (right quad contusion), McKinley Wright IV - out (left UCL injury)

Last Meeting

Nov. 29, 2021: The Timberwolves seized control with a big third quarter and held off Indiana in the fourth to come away with a 100-98 win in Minnesota. Playing on the second half of a back-to-back, the Pacers built a nine-point halftime lead, but went just 4-for-20 in the third quarter, where they were outscored, 30-19.

They could never give over the hump in a wild fourth quarter that saw Indiana pick up four technical fouls over 52 seconds of game time, two assessed to Chris Duarte and one apiece to Rick Carlisle and T.J. McConnell.

"Such a tough loss," Carlisle said "So many good things (this) group did, second night of a back-to-back against a talented team...I thought our guys really fought, but on the second night, it just became difficult, and we needed some breaks and didn't get them."

Malcolm Brogdon had a team-high 25 points for the Pacers, while Domantas Sabonis had a monster triple-double with 16 points, 25 rebounds, and 10 assists, the first Pacer to collect 25 boards in a game since 1989.

Karl-Anthony Towns led all scorers with 32 points on 13-of-22 shooting. D'Angelo Russell added 21 points, eight rebounds, and 11 assists, while Anthony Edwards had 21 points and nine boards for Minnesota.

Noteworthy

The Pacers have won three straight home games against the Timberwolves. Minnesota's last regular-season win at Gainbridge Fieldhouse came on Dec. 31, 2017.

With a win on Sunday, the Timberwolves would sweep the season series with Indiana for the first time since 2006-07.

Sunday's game will feature four first-round picks from the 2020 NBA Draft: the Pacers' Smith (10th overall) and Haliburton (12th) and Minnesota's Edwards (first) and Jaden McDaniels (28th).

TV: Bally Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Eddie Gill (analyst), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)









