Game Preview: Pacers at Timberwolves

Matchup

The Pacers (9-13) hit the road on Monday night with a quick visit to Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves (10-10) on the second night of a back-to-back. It is Indiana's lone road game over a 10-game stretch, sandwiched between last weekend's three-game homestand and an upcoming six-game stay at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Indiana is coming off a 118-100 loss to the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. One bright spot in the defeat was the play of Caris LeVert, who scored a season-high 23 points while going 9-for-13 from the field and 4-for-5 from 3-point range. After averaging 13.7 points and shooting 20.8 percent from 3-point range over his first 12 games, LeVert has averaged 21 points and gone 7-for-10 from beyond the arc over his last two contests.

It remains to be seen if LeVert will play on Monday on the second night of a back-to-back. The Pacers have been closing monitoring his back after an injury kept him out the entire preseason. Both Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle and LeVert said they would wait to see how he felt on Monday before deciding if he can go in Minnesota, but LeVert was encouraged overall by how he was felt over the past week.

The Timberwolves enter Monday as one of the hottest teams in the NBA. Minnesota has won six of its last seven contests to climb back to .500 after a 4-9 start to the season.

The T-Wolves have a three-headed attack offensively that makes them more dangerous than in years past. All-Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns is having another outstanding year, leading the team in scoring (23.1 points per game) and rebounding (9.1) while shooting 44.6 percent from 3-point range. Anthony Edwards, the number-one pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, is showing growth in his second professional season, averaging 22.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 3.5 assists. And point guard and former All-Star D'Angelo Russell also plays a big role, contributing 19.3 points and 5.8 assists per contest.

One area where the Pacers can possibly capitalize against Minnesota is by forcing turnovers. The Timberwolves average 16.3 giveaways per game, the second-highest average in the league. But they make up for it on the other end of the floor, ranking second in the league in blocks (6.3 per game) and third in steals (9.3).

Projected Starters



Malcolm Brogdon

Caris LeVert

Justin Holiday

Domantas Sabonis

Myles Turner



D'Angelo Russell

Anthony Edwards

Taurean Prince

Jarred Vanderbilt

Karl-Anthony Towns

Pacers: PG - Malcolm Brogdon, SG - Caris LeVert, SF - Justin Holiday, PF - Domantas Sabonis, C - Myles Turner

Timberwolves: PG - D'Angelo Russell, SG - Anthony Edwards, SF - Taurean Prince, PF - Jarred Vanderbilt, C - Karl-Anthony Towns

Injury Report

Pacers: Caris LeVert - questionable (sore lower back), T.J. Warren – out (left foot stress fracture)

Timberwolves: Patrick Beverley - out (left adductor strain)

Last Meeting

April 7, 2021: The Pacers raced out to a 77-56 halftime lead and held on down the stretch for a 141-137 win at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Seven Pacers scored in double figures in the win, with Aaron Holiday scoring a season-high 22 points in 22 minutes off the bench, going a perfect 4-for-4 from 3-point range. Big brother Justin Holiday tallied 21 while going 5-for-8 from 3-point range, while T.J. McConnell added 19 points on 9-of-12 shooting and 15 assists.

The Blue & Gold had a big offensive night despite missing leading scorers Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis as well as starting center Myles Turner.

"We're dropping like flies a little bit now and it's just kind of that next-man-up mentality," McConnell said after the win. "Credit to everyone that came in and played tonight. They came in ready and played well. We moved the ball and made shots."

Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 32 points on 12-of-17 shooting, 12 rebounds, and six assists. Anthony Edwards added 27 points, while D'Angelo Russell and Ricky Rubio each had 17.

Noteworthy

The Pacers have won five straight games against the Timberwolves, including their last two visits to Target Center.

Indiana is 3-1 on the season when playing on the second night of a back-to-back.

LeVert was teammates with Russell in Brooklyn from 2017-19.

Tickets

The Pacers open a six-game homestand against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 7:00 PM ET. Find Tickets »

TV: Bally Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Eddie Gill (analyst), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)









