Game Preview: Pacers at Timberwolves

Matchup

Coming off a dominant offensive performance, the Pacers (2-1) embark on a three-game road trip, which commences on Monday night in Minnesota against the Timberwolves (1-2).

All nine players in the rotation scored in double figures in Saturday's 132-112 win over Brooklyn at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. That includes veteran big man Kyle O'Quinn, who replaced the injured Domantas Sabonis as the backup center and scored 14 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter to help the Blue & Gold pull away from the Nets.

Sabonis, who had a double-double in each of his first two contests, banged knees with Giannis Antetokounmpo in Friday's loss in Milwaukee and then experienced swelling on Saturday morning. He is day-to-day and hopefully should return at some point on this trip, but O'Quinn will be ready to go if needed.

Monday begins a pivotal early stretch for the Pacers, who play five of their next six on the road before a difficult three-game homestand where they host three of the NBA's best teams in Boston, Houston, and Philadelphia.

The Timberwolves have been the center of drama in the NBA this fall after star guard Jimmy Butler asked to be traded just before training camp. The four-time All-Star was M.I.A. for much of the preseason, only to show up last week for a reportedly electric practice session.

Butler was back in the lineup for the Wolves' season opener, scoring 23 points in a loss in San Antonio. He followed that up with a spectacular showing in their first home game, racking up 33 points on just 12 shots in a win over Cleveland. Butler sat out Saturday's game in Dallas on the second night of a back-to-back (he is coming off meniscus surgery and has only been practicing for one week), but is expected to play against the Pacers on Monday.

Projected Starters



Darren Collison

Victor Oladipo

Bojan Bogdanovic

Thaddeus Young

Myles Turner



Jeff Teague

Jimmy Butler

Andrew Wiggins

Taj Gibson

Karl-Anthony Towns

Pacers: PG - Darren Collison, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Myles Turner

Timberwolves: PG - Jeff Teague, SG - Jimmy Butler, SF - Andrew Wiggins, PF - Taj Gibson, C - Karl-Anthony Towns

Injury Report

Pacers: TJ Leaf - questionable (sprained left ankle), Domantas Sabonis - questionable (bruised right knee)

Timberwolves: Justin Patton - out (right foot surgery)

Last Meeting

Dec. 31, 2017: A slow start doomed the Pacers, as Indiana missed its first 12 shots and committed five turnovers while falling into a 17-0 hole in what wound up being a 107-90 loss. The Pacers failed to score until the 5:15 mark in the first quarter and never fully recovered.

Joe Young led the Pacers with 20 points off the bench on 7-of-11 shooting to go along with five rebounds and two assists. Bojan Bogdanovic added 13 and Cory Joseph was the only other Pacers player to reach double figures, finishing with 10 points and four assists.

Jimmy Butler led all scorers with 26 points, going 8-for-11 from the field and 10-for-11 from the free throw line. Karl-Anthony Towns added 18 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, and six blocks.

Noteworthy

The Pacers are 36-20 all-time against the T-Wolves, including a 15-13 record in Minnesota.

Indiana has won four straight games in Minneapolis. The Timberwolves' last home win over the Pacers was on Feb. 19, 2014.

Timberwolves guard Jeff Teague was teammates with Myles Turner and Thaddeus Young on the Pacers during the 2016-17 season.

Tickets

After a three-game road trip, the Pacers return home to Bankers Life Fieldhouse to host on Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, Oct. 29 at 7:00 PM ET. Find Tickets »

TV: FOX Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 107.5 FM/AM 1070 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Pat Boylan (studio host)