Game Preview: Pacers vs Thunder

Matchup

To kick off the final 22 games of the regular season, the Pacers (20-40) are hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder (18-41) on Friday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana has not lost a home game to Oklahoma City since Dec. 13, 2017.

Several members of the Pacers roster spent the break healing up their assorted bumps and bruises garnered from the first 60 games of the season. On Wednesday, Rick Carlisle provided several updates on the health status of the squad.

Malcolm Brogdon appears to have recovered from his sore right Achilles and plans to play alongside rising star Tyrese Haliburton for the first time. This year, Brogdon is averaging 18.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game. His tendency to be a finisher could pair nicely with Haliburton's pass-first mentality. The young guard has averaged 11 assists over four games with Indiana — including a 16-assist night against the Timberwolves on Feb. 13.

The Pacers also reported Isaiah Jackson was a full participant in the latest practice after missing six of the last seven games with an ankle injury. The talented rookie could see some valuable minutes and provide the Blue & Gold with some much-needed defensive presence.

The Thunder will be entering Indiana on the second night of a back-to-back. But they will be seeking revenge after Indiana stole a road victory from the squad in overtime. Luguentz Dort notched a game-high 27 in that game. Yet, his status remains questionable as he deals with a strained left shoulder. However, the Pacers could have to manage the return of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (22.7 points, 5.5 assists per game). The talented guard left the first game early with a right ankle injury.

Pacers: PG - Tyrese Haliburton, SG - Buddy Hield, SF - Oshae Brissett, PF - Terry Taylor, C - Jalen Smith

Thunder: PG - Josh Giddey, SG - Tre Mann, SF - Aaron Wiggins, PF - Darius Bazley, C - Isaiah Roby

Injury Report

Pacers: Goga Bitadze - probable (sore right foot), Malcolm Brogdon - probable (sore right Achilles), Isaiah Jackson - probable (right ankle sprain), Chris Duarte - questionable (sore left big toe), T.J. McConnell - out (right wrist ligament surgery), Ricky Rubio - out (torn left ACL), Myles Turner - out (left foot stress reaction), T.J. Warren – out (left navicular fracture)

Thunder: Luguentz Dort – out (left shoulder strain), Ty Jerome – out (sore left hip), Mike Muscala – out (sore right ankle), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl – out (third metatarsal fracture), Kenrich Williams – out (right knee sprain)

Last Meeting

Jan. 28, 2022: While it was a fight to the finish, the Pacers scraped out a 113-110 win in overtime against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center.

Fighting through numerous miscues to make the hustle plays, Indiana trailed by as many as 16 in the second half before climbing back. In the extra frame, Luguentz Dort knocked in consecutive treys to push the Thunder ahead. However, Jeremy Lamb, Domantas Sabonis, and Justin Holiday contributed to the comeback.

Lamb started with five straight. Sabonis followed with three offensive rebounds and a putback. Finally, Holiday added a steal-and-finish to give the Pacers the lead. He later finished off the game at the free-throw line.

The trio led the way on an otherwise off-shooting night. Sabonis tallied a 24-point, 18-rebound, 10-assist triple-double. Holiday added 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting, and Lamb finished with 14 points off the bench. Indiana overcame 21 turnovers in the win and outrebounded Oklahoma City, 60-43.

Noteworthy

Indiana is 28-19 all-time in home games against Oklahoma City.

Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon and Thunder guard Ty Jerome both played college basketball at the University of Virginia.

All but two players on the Thunder's roster have no more than three years of NBA experience.

Tickets

The Pacers return to action after the All-Star break on Friday, Feb. 25, when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder at Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 7:00 PM ET.

TV: Bally Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Eddie Gill (analyst), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)









