Game Preview: Pacers at Thunder

Matchup

Over the two last months, the Pacers have developed a split personality.

They have handled their business on their home court, going 10-2 since Feb. 1 within the friendly confines of Bankers Life Fieldhouse. But they have struggled mightily on the road, dropping eight straight road contests.

That dichotomy was on full display over the last week, as Indiana (45-29) went winless over a four-game Western Conference road trip, only to return to Indianapolis and throttle the Nuggets on Sunday night. A 36-point win over the second-place team in the West can do wonders for one's confidence, but another difficult road trip awaits.

The Pacers will head to Oklahoma City on Wednesday looking for their first road win in more than a month (their last victory away from The Fieldhouse came on Feb. 23 at Washington). After taking on Paul George and the Thunder, they will travel to Boston for a showdown with the Celtics, their likely opponent in the first round of the playoffs.

The Thunder (43-31) will be out for revenge after the Blue & Gold stunned them two weeks ago in Indianapolis, rallying from a 19-point deficit to pull off an improbable 108-106 win. That game started a mini-tailspin for the Thunder, who have dropped five of their last six games, with their only win in that span curiously coming at Toronto.

Aside from the Warriors, Oklahoma City might possess the best one-two combo in the NBA in 2017 MVP Russell Westbrook and former Pacers star George. Westbrook is averaging a triple-double for the third straight season, but it is George who has emerged as the Thunder's MVP candidate, averaging 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 2.2 steals per game — all career-best marks.

The Pacers' goal over their final eight games of the regular season is to play well enough to secure homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs. Of course, the conundrum is that to do that they probably need to win a couple games on the road. This week will be a major test in that regard.

Pacers: PG - Cory Joseph, SG - Wesley Matthews, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Myles Turner

Thunder: PG - Russell Westbrook, SG - Terrance Ferguson, SF - Paul George, PF - Jerami Grant, C - Steven Adams

Injury Report

Pacers: Darren Collison - TBA (right quad contusion), Victor Oladipo - out (right knee surgery)

Thunder: Andre Roberson - out (left patellar tendon)

Last Meeting

March 14, 2019: The Pacers defeated the Thunder in dramatic fashion, winning 108-106 on Wesley Matthews' go-ahead putback with 1.9 seconds remaining.

"I saw an opportunity to crash and I took it," Matthews said after the game.

On the other end, Russell Westbrook had a chance to win it for OKC, but missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Domantas Sabonis led Indiana with 26 points, seven rebounds, and four assists off the bench in the victory. Bojan Bogdanovic added 23 points and five assists, Darren Collison had 17 points and seven dimes, and Matthews added 16 points and seven rebounds.

Paul George had a game-high 36 points for the Thunder, going 6-for-11 from 3-point range to go along with six rebounds and five assists. Westbrook recorded a triple-double in the loss, finishing with 19 points, 14 boards, and 11 assists.

Noteworthy

With a win on Wednesday, the Pacers would sweep the season series with the Thunder for the second time in the last three seasons.

Indiana has won two of its last three games in Oklahoma City, but fell to the Thunder in their last visit to Chesapeake Energy Arena on Oct. 25, 2017.

Pacers point guard Darren Collison and Thunder guard Russell Westbrook were teammates at UCLA for two seasons from 2006-08.

