Game Preview: Pacers at Suns

The Pacers (42-26) resume seeding play on Thursday against the Phoenix Suns (29-39) in a matchup between two of the three remaining undefeated teams in the bubble.

Indiana's offense has been rolling, even without the services of All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis, thanks to the torrid play of T.J. Warren. Warren is averaging 39.7 points over the first three games of the restart, shooting 65.3 percent from the field, 60.9 percent from 3-point range, and 91.7 percent from the free throw line.

As good as Warren as been, the Pacers have gotten contributions from up and down their lineup, including notable strong play from Myles Turner. In Sabonis' absence, Turner is playing a larger role on the offensive end and is thriving. In Tuesday's 120-109 win over the Magic, Turner scored 21 points while going 7-for-11 from the field and 4-for-5 from 3-point range, the first time he has topped 20 points since Jan. 10.

The Suns, meanwhile, have been perhaps the most surprising team in Orlando. Expected to be an afterthought, Phoenix has reeled off three impressive wins and is now a legitimate contender in the crowded race to get into the two-team play-in for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

After handling Washington in their bubble debut, the Suns have earned two identical 117-115 wins over the Mavericks and Clippers. Tuesday's win ended in dramatic fashion, with Devin Booker hitting a fadeaway jumper over Paul George at the buzzer to lift Phoenix to the win.

Slowing down Booker will definitely be the Pacers' toughest test on Thursday. The 6-5 guard had 35 points and eight assists on Tuesday, going 13-for-25 from the field and 6-for-9 from 3-point range.

Pacers: PG - Malcolm Brogdon, SG -Victor Oladipo, SF - Aaron Holiday, PF - T.J. Warren, C - Myles Turner

Suns: PG - Ricky Rubio, SG - Devin Booker, SF - Mikal Bridges, PF - Cameron Johnson, C - Deandre Ayton

Injury Report

Pacers: Goga Bitadze - questionable (sore left knee), Jeremy Lamb - out (torn ACL, left knee), Domantas Sabonis - out (plantar fasciitis, left foot)

Suns: Kelly Oubre Jr. - out (right knee rehab)

Last Meeting

Jan. 22, 2020: The Pacers outscored the Suns 58-39 in the second on their way to a 112-87 victory in Phoenix. Indiana never trailed in the win.

T.J. Warren scored 25 points on 11-for-18 shooting in his first game against his former team. Domantas Sabonis added 24 points and 13 rebounds, while Justin Holiday, T.J. McConnell, and Doug McDermott all reached double figures off the bench.

Kelly Oubre Jr. led Phoenix with 17 points and nine rebounds and Devin Booker added 16 points in the loss.

Noteworthy

The Pacers have won six straight games against the Suns. With a win Thursday, they would sweep the season series with Phoenix for the third straight year.

Warren's 119 points over the last three games are tied with Jermaine O'Neal (Jan. 4-8, 2005) for the most points by a Pacers over a three-game stretch in NBA franchise history.

Warren was drafted by Phoenix with the 14th overall pick in 2014 and spent five seasons in Phoenix before he was traded to Indiana last summer for cash considerations.

TV: FOX Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (studio host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 FM/1070 AM The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Eddie Gill (analyst), Pat Boylan (studio host)









