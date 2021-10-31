Game Preview: Pacers vs Spurs

Matchup

Working through a four-game losing streak, the Pacers (1-6) hope to pick up a couple of wins at home before heading out West for a four-game road trip. On Monday, they will take on the San Antonio Spurs in their first and only trip to GainBridge Fieldhouse this year.

Although the visitors will be 2-4 when arriving in Indianapolis, San Antonio will be playing with a spark. The squad halted a four-game losing streak with an impressive win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night, holding the defending champions to just 93 points.

It also appears that former Pacer Doug McDermott will not participate in the bout against his former team. The sharpshooter suffered a right knee injury in a game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 26 and has sat out the Spurs' previous two games. Before the injury, McDermott was shooting a team-high 45.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Instead, the Blue & Gold's defense will focus on several players averaging in double figures for the Spurs. Sixth-year guard Dejounte Murray has impressed early, averaging career-highs in points (17.8) and assists (8.8) through the first six games of the season. Murray has spent all six of his NBA years with the Spurs, and has increased his averaging scoring every year besides the 2018-19 season — a season spent repairing a torn ACL. Aiding Murray's efforts is Kentucky product Keldon Johnson (15.8 points, 5.3 rebounds per game) and Austrian-born Jakob Poeltl. The 7-1 center is averaging a double-double so far (14.3 points, 10.3 rebounds) and is shooting 66.1 percent from the field.

Indiana hopes to get another boost on the floor from Caris LeVert. After missing all of training camp and the first six games of the season, LeVert finished with 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting in the first half of Saturday's loss to Toronto. Per Rick Carlisle's plan, he did not play in the second half. LeVert's shot creativity on offense could help the Blue & Gold down the stretch against San Antonio. Through seven games, Indiana's second-half scoring average ranks second-worst in the NBA (45.9 points). Meanwhile, San Antonio ranks seventh in the same category (54.3 points).

Projected Starters



Pacers: PG - T.J. McConnell, SG - Chris Duarte, SF - Caris LeVert, PF - Domantas Sabonis, C - Myles Turner

Spurs: PG - Dejounte Murray, SG - Derrick White, SF - Lonnie Walker IV, PF - Keldon Johnson, C - Jakob Poeltl

Injury Report

Pacers: Caris LeVert – questionable (sore back), Malcolm Brogdon - doubtful (left hamstring strain), Isaiah Jackson - out (left knee injury), Kelan Martin - out (sore left hamstring), T.J. Warren – out (left foot stress fracture)

Spurs: Zach Collins - out (left ankle stress fracture), Doug McDermott - out (right knee inflammation), Josh Primo - out (G League assignment)

Last Meeting

April 19, 2021: The Pacers dropped a 109-94 decision home to the Spurs on the second night of a back-to-back. It was the third straight loss for the fatigued Blue & Gold, who were missing several key players. Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner, and Jeremy Lamb were all sidelined for the duration of the game.

After the Spurs took a 36-21 lead into the second quarter, Indiana made a small rally to keep things interesting before halftime. Goga Bitadze and Caris LeVert combined for 12 points of a 13-4 Indiana run to close the deficit to 55-44 at the half.

However, San Antonio started the third with a 13-3 run. They led 82-66 entering the fourth. At the 9:32 mark, a shoving match broke out after JaKarr Sampson aggressively bumped into Patty Mills as Indiana was setting up on defense. Sampson was assessed a Flagrant-2 foul and ejected, while Mills and Rudy Gay were given technical fouls. Indiana then lost Bitadze due to a sprained left ankle.

Without a big man, the Pacers never really threatened the Spurs' lead. Spurs guard Derrick White led all scorers with 25 points. DeMar DeRozan added 18 points and eight boards. LeVert and Malcolm Brogdon had 18 apiece to lead Indiana. Oshae Brissett was the lone other Pacer to finish in double figures with 13.

Noteworthy

San Antonio leads the all-time regular-season series, 55-41.

Indiana has won five of the past seven matchups against the Spurs dating back to the 2017-18 season.

Aside from former Pacers Thaddeus Young and Doug McDermott, no player on the Spurs' roster has more than five years of NBA experience. Five players have no more than two full years of NBA experience.

Tickets

The Pacers continue their homestand on Monday, Nov. 1 at 7:00 PM ET, when they welcome Thaddeus Young and the San Antonio Spurs to Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Find Tickets »

TV: Bally Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Eddie Gill (analyst), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)









