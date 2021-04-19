Game Preview: Pacers vs Spurs

Matchup

After falling in Atlanta on Sunday afternoon, the Pacers (26-30) will try to bounce back on the second half of a back-to-back when they host DeMar DeRozan and the San Antonio Spurs (27-28) on Monday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Indiana was originally scheduled to host the Spurs on Feb. 22, but the game was postponed until the second half of the season due to COVID-19 issues with the Spurs.

The Pacers had been getting off to strong starts lately, winning the first quarter in six straight games, but that changed on Sunday. Indiana fell into a 30-10 hole against the Hawks. They fought back and had the game tied with five minutes to play, but the Hawks pulled away down the stretch for a 129-117 victory.

The Blue & Gold did get some good news, however, as starting center Myles Turner returned to the lineup after a six-game absence. Turner showed some rust with his shot, missing his first seven attempts, and failed to block a shot for the first time in 64 games, but he did pull down 11 rebounds. As he gets his conditioning back, Turner's presence will be a welcome sight for a Pacers defense that has allowed 123.7 points per game over its last seven contests.

The Spurs are fighting to get into the playoffs in the competitive Western Conference and currently sit in 10th place, which would get them into the new Play-In Tournament. San Antonio has struggled over the last month, however, dropping 12 of its last 17 contests.

DeRozan is the Spurs primary threat offensively. The four-time All-Star averages 21.2 points per game on 49.5 percent shooting. He is also dishing out 7.2 assists per contest, the highest average of 12-year career.

Pacers: PG - Malcolm Brogdon, SG - Caris LeVert, SF - Justin Holiday, PF - Domantas Sabonis, C - Myles Turner

Spurs: PG - Dejounte Murray, SG - Derrick White, SF - DeMar DeRozan, PF - Keldon Johnson, C - Jakob Poeltl

Injury Report

Pacers: Doug McDermott - questionable (left ankle sprain), T.J. Warren - out (left foot stress fracture)

Spurs: Trey Lyles - out (right ankle sprain)

Last Meeting

April 3, 2021: T.J. McConnell's game-sealing jump shot with 17.8 seconds left in overtime lifted the undermanned Pacers to a 139-133 overtime win on the second night of a back-to-back.

Caris LeVert led seven Pacers in double figures with 26 points on 10-of-19 shooting and nine assists. McConnell added 18 points on 9-of-14 shooting, seven rebounds, and eight assists, while fellow reserve Aaron Holiday also scored 18 while going 7-for-11 from the field and 3-for-5 from 3-point range.

All 10 Pacers players who played in the game scored at least seven points as the Blue & Gold overcame the absences of leading scores Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis as well as reserve guard Jeremy Lamb to snap a three-game skid.

"We just wanted to come out and kind of just have fun with the game again," LeVert said. "I think we were letting the losses kind of take away from the fact that we get to play basketball for a living. I think today we just got back to having fun and it showed out there on the court."

DeMar DeRozan had 25 points, four rebounds, and six assists for San Antonio. Keldon Johnson added 20 points and 10 rebounds, while Dejounte Murray finished with 20 points, five boards, and five assists.

Noteworthy

The Pacers have won five of their last six games against San Antonio.

Indiana is 8-4 on the season when playing on the second night of a back-to-back.

The Pacers have finished with a winning record at home for 31 consecutive seasons, the longest active streak in the NBA, but are just 9-16 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse this season with 11 home games remaining.

