Game Preview: Pacers at Spurs

Matchup

After losing the game and their All-Star on Friday night, the Pacers (21-26) have a quick turnaround, as they head to San Antonio to take on the Spurs (24-22) on the second nigh of a back-to-back.

There was palpable frustration from the Pacers after Friday's 114-97 loss to Charlotte at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Blue & Gold entered the week riding some nice momentum after winning four of five, but they have dropped three straight games, the last two at home.

"Obviously we're frustrated," guard Caris LeVert said after the loss. "We're competitors. We're losing games right now. But honestly, we didn't play well tonight with our effort. That can't happen."

PLAYOFF PICTURE: Tracking the Latest Standings, Remaining Schedules, and More »

To make matters worse, injuries are starting to pile up for the Pacers. Reserve guard Jeremy Lamb has missed the last two games with a sprained toe, while leading scorer and starting point guard Malcolm Brogdon was a late scratch before Friday's game because of a sore hip. All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis joined them on the injured list after spraining his left ankle against Charlotte. Coach Nate Bjorkgren said after the loss that Sabonis "twisted it pretty good" and he was not sure of his status moving forward.

While the Pacers are in ninth place and fighting for playoff positioning in the crowded Eastern Conference, the Spurs are in a similar spot in the other conference, currently in eighth place in the West. Veteran guard DeMar DeRozan has been the biggest reason San Antonio is above .500. The four-time All-Star leads the Spurs in scoring at 20.9 points per game and is also averaging a career-high 7.2 assists.

Projected Starters



Caris LeVert

Edmond Sumner

Justin Holiday

Doug McDermott

Doug Myles Turner



Dejounte Murray

Derrick White

DeMar DeRozan

Keldon Johnson

Jakob Poeltl

Pacers: PG - Caris LeVert, SG - Edmond Sumner, SF - Justin Holiday, PF - Doug McDermott, C - Myles Turner

Spurs: PG - Devonte' Graham, SG - Derrick White, SF - DeMar DeRozan, PF - Keldon Johnson, C - Jakob Poeltl

Injury Report

Pacers: Malcolm Brogdon - questionable (sore right hip), Jeremy Lamb - questionable (right toe sprain), Domantas Sabonis - out (left ankle sprain), T.J. Warren - out (left foot stress fracture)

Spurs: Keita Bates-Diop - out (right hamstring strain), Gorgui Dieng - out (right shoulder sprain), Trey Lyles - out (right ankle sprain), Lonnie Walker IV - out (sore right wrist)

Last Meeting

March 2, 2020: The Pacers held the Spurs to just two points over the final 2:23 in a 116-111 win in San Antonio. It was the fourth straight win for Indiana, which shot 50 percent from the field and went 15-for-31 from 3-point range in the victory.

Malcolm Brogdon led the Blue & Gold with 26 points, six rebounds, and seven assists. T.J. Warren added 23 points and seven rebounds, Myles Turner had 17 points and four blocks, and Domantas Sabonis chipped in 14 points, 11 boards, and five assists.

Patty Mills led San Antonio with 24 points in the loss, going 6-for-11 from 3-point range. Trey Lyles added 20 points and six rebounds in the loss.

Noteworthy

The Pacers have won three straight road games over the Spurs. With a win on Saturday, they would match their longest win streak ever at San Antonio.

Indiana is 5-4 on the season when playing on the second night of a back-to-back.

Pacers center Myles Turner played for Spurs coach Greg Popovich on the United States men's national team at the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

Tickets

A limited number of tickets for all upcoming Pacers home games from March 17 - April 21 are now on sale. Tickets for the final nine regular season home games will go on sale on Monday, April 19. Single Game Tickets » Health & Safety Guidelines »

TV: Bally Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (studio host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Pat Boylan (studio host)









