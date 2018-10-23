Game Preview: Pacers at Spurs

Last Updated: Oct. 23 at 11:20 AM ET

Matchup

After alternating wins and losses to open their season, head coach Nate McMillan made clear he wasn't happy with what he saw during the Pacers' 101-91 loss to the Timberwolves on Monday night.

"I thought our offense frustrated us and we didn't have the focus on the defensive side of the ball," McMillan said. "I thought our shot selection was poor. We didn't have ball movement. Basically, we were taking quick, contested shots."

With their season-low of 91 points, the Pacers will have just one day to remedy the offense before Indiana squares off against the Spurs in San Antonio on Wednesday night.

Last season, the Pacers (2-2) had a rare season sweep of San Antonio, their first since the 1994-95 season.

A memorable Oladipo game-winner in Indy and a sound victory at the AT&T Center propelled the Pacers last season, but after a busy summer, San Antonio's roster looks like a brand new team.

Oladipo delivers for the @Pacers & sinks the game winning 3! IND finishes the game on a 24-12 run and defeat the @spurs at home, 97-94. pic.twitter.com/nGjQxec3pE — NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2017

The blockbuster trade that brought DeMar DeRozan to the Spurs has San Antonio with a 2-1 record to start the season, including an impressive road win against LeBron James and the Lakers that came down to the wire.

During the Pacers' loss in Minnesota, Indiana was actually leading as the fourth quarter began, but a 12-0 T-Wolves run to start the fourth ended up putting the Pacers behind for good.

After the game, the focus was on improving on the defensive side of the ball.

"We just gotta play defense, that's the biggest thing. Last year we took our hat off on defense and that sparked our offense," explained Thaddeus Young. "Right now, we're letting our offense spark our defense, and it's not going very well right now."

Projected Starters



Darren Collison

Victor Oladipo

Bojan Bogdanovic

Thaddeus Young

Myles Turner



Bryn Forbes

DeMar DeRozan

Dante Cunningham

Rudy Gay

LaMarcus Aldridge

Injury Report

Pacers: TJ Leaf - TBD (sprained left ankle)

Spurs: Dejounte Murray - out (right ACL), Lonnie Walker IV - out (right medial meniscus), Derrick White - out (left heel pain)

Last Meeting

Jan. 21, 2018: Closing out a five-game road trip, the Pacers finished in style, besting the Spurs 94-86.

The win capped Indiana's first season sweep of San Antonio since the 1994-95 season.

Victor Oladipo led all scorers with 19 points, making 8-of-14 shots from the field.

Darren Collison added 15 points, while Thaddeus Young chipped in 14 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and three steals. Bojan Bogdanovic was the fourth and final Pacers player in double figures, finishing with 10 points.

"It took a collective effort," Collison said. "We play our best basketball when we play together. Defensively, I thought we were at where we needed to be at all times. You can't make mistakes against this team, not even on the defensive end."

Noteworthy

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich — who is also the head coach of Team USA — selected Pacers head coach Nate McMillan to be an assistant coach for the 2019 FIBA World Cup and the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Both LaMarcus Aldridge and Myles Turner attended the University of Texas and have both been coached by McMillan.

Pacers guard Cory Joseph played four seasons in San Antonio, winning a championship during the 2013-14 season.

Tickets

After their three-game road trip, the Pacers return home to Bankers Life Fieldhouse to host Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, Oct. 29 at 7:00 PM ET. Find Tickets »

TV: FOX Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 107.5 FM/AM 1070 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Pat Boylan (studio host)