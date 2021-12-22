Game Preview: Pacers vs Rockets

Matchup

After a disappointing loss in their first game after a four-day break, the Pacers (13-19) will look to bounce back in their final game before Christmas, when they take on the Houston Rockets (10-22) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Pacers are coming off a 125-96 drubbing on Tuesday night in Miami, a game in which they were outclassed from nearly start to finish. The Heat lit up Indiana, going 22-for-49 from beyond the arc, the second-most 3-point makes by a Pacers opponent in franchise history.

"They took it to a higher gear and we were just unable to match it," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said after the loss. "It's a disappointing night, no question about it."

The Pacers will look to quickly bury Tuesday's result and turn their attention to Houston. The rebuilding Rockets have had a roller coaster year, starting 1-16 before reeling off an unexpected seven-game win streak. They've dropped six of eight games since, including a 126-106 loss on Wednesday night in Milwaukee before traveling to Indianapolis.

The Rockets are expected to get rookie guard Jalen Green back against the Pacers. Green, the second overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, has not played since Nov. 24 due to a strained hamstring. Through his first 18 games, the rookie is averaging 14.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists.

Projected Starters



Pacers: PG - Malcolm Brogdon, SG - Caris LeVert, SF - Justin Holiday, PF - Domantas Sabonis, C - Myles Turner

Rockets: PG - Armoni Brooks, SG - Eric Gordon, SF - Garrison Mathews, PF - Jae'Sean Tate, C - Christian Wood

Injury Report

Pacers: Malcolm Brogdon - questionable (sore right Achilles), T.J. McConnell - out (sore right wrist), T.J. Warren – out (left foot stress fracture)

Rockets: Jalen Green - questionable (left hamstring strain), Christian Wood - questionable (left knee tendinitis), Kevin Porter Jr. - out (left thigh contusion)

Last Meeting

April 14, 2021: The Pacers never trailed in a 132-124 win in Houston. Indiana exploded for 75 points in the first half and 42 in the second quarter en route to the victory.

Three Pacers topped 20 points in the win. Caris LeVert led the way with 27 points, going 10-for-20 from the field and 4-for-9 from 3-point range. Malcolm Brogdon almost tallied a triple-double with 23 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists, while Domantas Sabonis also stuffed the stat sheet with 22 points, 11 boards, and seven assists.

John Wall had a game-high 31 points and nine assists for Houston. Christian Wood (25 points and 13 rebounds) and Kelly Olynyk (25 points and 10 boards) each recorded double-doubles for the Rockets.

Noteworthy

The Pacers have won three straight games against Houston.

The Rockets are 3-14 on the road this season (as of Tuesday morning), the second-worst road record in the NBA.

Rockets guard Eric Gordon was the 2007 Indiana Mr. Basketball after an outstanding career at North Central High School.

TV: Bally Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Eddie Gill (analyst), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)









