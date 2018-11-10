Game Preview: Pacers at Rockets

Matchup

Prior to the season, Pacers head coach Nate McMillan emphasized the importance of becoming a "road tough" team.

13 games into the season, and it seems like the Pacers (8-5) might have playing on the road down pat, as they enter Sunday's matchup with the Rockets (4-6) on a road winning streak.

Friday's win over the Heat in Miami marked the fifth straight victory away from Bankers Life Fieldhouse for the Pacers, something they haven't done since the 2010-2011 season.

The slew of victories have had their fair share of late-game heroics, with the Pacers closing their last three road wins on a combined 47-13 run.

During their win over the Heat, the Pacers trailed 102-98 before reeling off a punishing 12-0 run to close the game with an eight-point victory.

The Rockets — who beat the Pacers less than a week ago at Bankers Life Fieldhouse — enter Sunday's matchup on the second night of a back-to-back.

Houston has been led in scoring by the reigning MVP in James Harden, who looks to be back in form following a hamstring injury that caused him to miss some early games.

During the Pacers' 98-94 loss to the Rockets, free throws proved to be the difference as Houston sank 15-of-16 from the line, compared to 20-of-30 for the Pacers.

The issue of free throws came up again during Friday's game with the Heat, as the Pacers again struggled to knock them down from the line, hitting on just 17-of-29.

"We were getting good looks. We just have to finish them and knock down our free throws," said McMillan. "It's shocking to see our guys miss so many free throws. But I love the fact that we are getting to the basket. We are showing aggressiveness, we just have to knock them down when we get there."

Projected Starters



Darren Collison

Victor Oladipo

Bojan Bogdanovic

Thaddeus Young

Myles Turner



Chris Paul

James Harden

James Ennis

P.J. Tucker

Clint Capela

Injury Report

Pacers: None

Rockets: Michael Carter-Williams TBD (illness), Eric Gordon - TBD (right adductor strain), Brandon Knight - out (left knee injury), Nenê - out (right calf strain)

Last Meeting

November 5, 2018: Less than one week ago, the Rockets visited Bankers Life Fieldhouse and came out with a 98-94 victory.

The Pacers loss was the start of two straight defeats at Bankers Life Fieldhouse for the Blue & Gold, as the reigning MVP in James Harden proved to be too much to handle during the game's key moments.

Harden hit the go-ahead 3-pointer on one end and then stripped Oladipo on the other in the last-minute sequence to help lift the Houston Rockets over the Pacers.

"We still gave ourselves a chance to win," Oladipo said. "Unfortunately we didn't make the plays necessary down the stretch, but it's a part of the game.

Noteworthy

The Rockets have won three straight games against the Pacers and lead the all-time series 55-37

Victor Oladipo has reached 20 or more points in 12 consecutive games

Rockets guard Eric Gordon attended Indiana University and North Central High School in Indianapolis

