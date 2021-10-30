Game Preview: Pacers vs Raptors

Matchup

The Pacers (1-5) will have revenge on their minds on Saturday night, when they welcome the Toronto Raptors (3-3) to Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Raptors beat the Blue & Gold handily on Wednesday night in Toronto, a loss that had head coach Rick Carlisle and multiple players bemoaning the lack of energy the Pacers displayed.

Indiana put together a much stronger performance on Friday night in Brooklyn, but still came up short. Despite missing five players, the Pacers hung tough with the Nets, one of the top teams in the East, and were tied at 90 with five minutes to play. But Brooklyn pulled away late for a 105-98 win.

One bright spot on Friday was the play of Torrey Craig off the bench. The 6-7 forward had tallied just 15 total points over his first five games in a Pacer uniform, but he broke out against Brooklyn. Craig scored a career-high 28 points off the bench, going 4-for-7 from 3-point range, and also grabbed 11 rebounds.

Craig's offensive breakout could lead to more playing time against Toronto, which could be beneficial in other ways. Craig is one of Indiana's best wing defenders and could help against Toronto's two leading scorers, forwards OG Anunoby and Scottie Barnes. Former Indiana University star Anunoby leads the Raptors in scoring at 18.5 points per game, while Barnes — the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft — is averaging 17.7 points per contest.

Pacers: PG - T.J. McConnell, SG - Chris Duarte, SF - Justin Holiday, PF - Domantas Sabonis, C - Myles Turner

Raptors: PG - Fred VanVleet, SG - Gary Trent Jr., SF - OJ Anunoby, PF - Scottie Barnes, C - Precious Achiuwa

Injury Report

Pacers: Caris LeVert – questionable (sore back), Malcolm Brogdon - out (left hamstring strain), Isaiah Jackson - out (left knee injury), Kelan Martin - out (sore left hamstring), T.J. Warren – out (left foot stress fracture)

Raptors: Pascal Siakam - out (left shoulder injury recovery), Yuta Watanabe - out (left calf strain)

Last Meeting

Oct. 27, 2021: The Pacers turned the ball over 23 times in a 118-100 loss in Toronto.

"We were a step slow all night," head coach Rick Carlisle said. "They were very aggressive. They were up and into us. We only got three out of 12 loose balls in the game. That's been the number one indicator of our success and lack of success in the first five games."

Fred VanVleet led the Raptors with 26 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists while going 6-for-7 from 3-point range. OG Anunoby added 25 points, while rookie Scottie Barnes tallied 18 points, seven boards, and seven assists.

Malcolm Brogdon led Indiana with 18 points, five rebounds, and five assists, but left in the third quarter with a strained hamstring and did not return. Chris Duarte added 14 points, Jeremy Lamb tallied 12 off the bench, and Myles Turner finished with 10 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks.

Noteworthy

Pacers forward Oshae Brissett is a Toronto native and spent his rookie season in 2019-20 on a two-way contract with the Raptors.

Indiana has not won against the Raptors in Toronto in the regular season since March 1, 2013.

The Pacers and Raptors will meet twice more this season after Saturday: on Nov 26 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and in Toronto on March 26.

The Pacers will tip off a three-game homestand on Saturday, Oct. 30, when they host Fred VanVleet and the Toronto Raptors at Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 7:30 PM ET.

TV: Bally Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

