Game Preview: Pacers vs Raptors

Game Recap: Raptors 107, Pacers 102
The Raptors defeated the Pacers, 107-102. OG Anunoby led the Raptors with a season-high 30 points, along with eight rebounds and five steals, while Fred VanVleet added 21 points and three steals in th
Postgame 210124
Game Recap: Raptors 107, Pacers 102
The Raptors defeated the Pacers, 107-102. OG Anunoby led the Raptors with a season-high 30 points, along with eight rebounds and five steals, while Fred VanVleet added 21 points and three steals in th
| 00:01
Postgame: Pacers Locker Room – Jan. 24, 2020
Jan. 24, 2021 – Nate Bjorkgren, Myles Turner, T.J. McConnell, and Justin Holiday speak with the media following Indiana’s 102-107 loss to the Toronto Raptors at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
| 02:21
Myles Turner (25 points) Highlights vs. Toronto Raptors
Myles Turner (25 points) Highlights vs. Toronto Raptors, 01/24/2021
| 00:01
Justin Holiday Posts 16 points & 10 rebounds vs. Toronto Raptors
Justin Holiday Posts 16 points & 10 rebounds vs. Toronto Raptors, 01/24/2021
| 00:01
Brogdon Hits the Clutch Layup
January 24, 2021: Malcolm Brogdon gets in the lane and hits the clutch layup.
| 00:09
Turner Hits the Tough Shot
January 24, 2021: Myles Turner hits the tough midair layup plus the foul.
| 00:09
Pacers Make the Extra Pass For Three
January 24, 2021: The Pacers make the extra pass that leads to Justin Holiday's 3-pointer to beat the shot clock.
| 00:08
Turner Slams it Home
January 24, 2021: Myles Turner rolls to the rim and gets the easy dunk.
| 00:06
Lamb Takes It to the Rim Through Contact
January 24, 2021: Jeremy Lamb takes it all the way to the rim and finishes through contact.
| 00:09
McConnell Spins on the Baseline
January 24, 2021: T.J. McConnell spins away from his defender on the baseline and hits it off the window.
| 00:09
Brogdon Finds Holiday in the Corner
January 24, 2021: Malcolm Brogdon whips it over to Justin Holiday for the corner three.
| 00:07
Holiday Steals and Scores
January 24, 2021: Justin Holiday picks off the pass, tips it up the court to himself and finishes with the fastbreak dunk.
| 00:08
McDermott Cuts to the Rim
January 24, 2021: Domantas Sabonis passes out of the double-team, finding Doug McDermott under the basket for the turnaround finish.
| 00:08
Pacers Swing it for Turner's 3-Pointer
January 24, 2021: Good ball movement results in Myles Turner draining the wide-open three.
| 00:10
Sabonis Plays Point Guard
January 24, 2021: Domantas Sabonis grabs the defensive rebounds, brings the ball up the floor and lobs it to Doug McDermott who finishes in midair.
| 00:09
Game Preview: Pacers vs Raptors
Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET at Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Matchup
After a tough loss on Sunday afternoon, the Pacers (9-7) will look to exact revenge on the Raptors on Monday night, when they host Toronto (7-9) for the second time in as many days.
The Raptors' defense gave the Pacers plenty of problems on Sunday. Toronto forced Indiana into a season-high 19 turnovers while also shutting down the Pacers' two leading scorers, Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis. Brogdon went 5-for-22 from the field and 1-for-10 from 3-point range, while Sabonis was just 1-for-10 from the field and did not score in the second half on Sunday.
Still, Indiana had a chance to win the game. The Pacers rallied from a 13-point deficit late in the third quarter and were tied at 102 in the final minute. But Toronto locked down the Blue & Gold down the stretch to come away with the win.
Now the Pacers face the rare scenario of facing the same team on consecutive days. To limit travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, the NBA has scheduled a number of two-game "series" this season with a team remaining in the same city to play a conference foe twice. The Pacers hosted Boston for two straight games earlier this season and will head to Charlotte for a similar scenario next week, but the two-game set with Toronto is unique in that there is no off day between games.
The Raptors could receive reinforcements on Monday. Toronto played Sunday without its two All-Stars, point guard Kyle Lowry (right foot soreness) and forward Pascal Siakam (left knee swelling), but could have one or both back in the lineup for Monday's rematch.
Projected Starters
Pacers: PG - Malcolm Brogdon, SG - Justin Holiday, SF - Doug McDermott, PF - Domantas Sabonis, C - Myles Turner
Raptors: PG - Fred VanVleet, SG - Norman Powell, SF - OG Anunoby, PF - Stanley Johnson, C - Aron Baynes
Injury Report
Pacers: Caris LeVert - out (medical condition), T.J. Warren - out (left foot stress fracture)
Raptors: Kyle Lowry - questionable (toe infection), Pascal Siakam - questionable (left knee swelling), Patrick McCaw - out (left knee surgery rehabilitation)
Last Meeting
Jan. 24, 2021: Toronto led for most of the night and got a couple key stops down the stretch to come away with a 107-102 win at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Indiana trailed 103-102 in the final minute when Fred VanVleet tied up Malcolm Brogdon to force a shot clock violation. After two OG Anunoby free throws made it a three-point game, the Raptors blocked Domantas Sabonis twice on the other end to seal the win.
Myles Turner led the Pacers with a season-high 25 points in the loss, going 4-for-7 from 3-point range, while also tallying six blocks and three steals. Justin Holiday added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Sabonis went 1-for-10 from the field, but still managed to record a double-double with 10 points and 19 rebounds.
OG Anunoby led Toronto with a season-best 30 points, eight rebounds, and five steals. Fred VanVleet added 21 points, five rebounds, four assists, and three steals, while Norman Powell finished with 20 points and six assists.
Noteworthy
- The Raptors have won four straight and nine of their last 11 games against Indiana.
- The Pacers are 2-0 on the season when playing on the second night of a back-to-back.
- Turner blocked six shots in Sunday's game against Toronto. The NBA's leading shotblocker, Turner has swatted four or more shots in eight of 14 games so far this season.
- Sabonis' 16 straight double-doubles to begin the season are tied with Moses Malone (1981-82) for the third-most consecutive double-doubles to begiin a season since the ABA/NBA merger. Bill Walton holds the record with 34 straight double-doubles to start the 1976-77 season.
Tickets
A limited number of tickets for all upcoming Pacers home games from January 24 through March 4 are now on sale. Single Game Tickets » Health & Safety Guidelines »
Health Screening
Coming to the game? To ensure the screening process is quick and seamless, fans must complete the Ascension St. Vincent "Screen & Go" online health screening prior to arrival and show confirmation before entering the Fieldhouse. Those without smart phones must complete the same screening verbally prior to being allowed to enter. Adults accompanying young children will be asked to answer screening questions on the children's behalf. Complete Health Screening »
Broadcast Information TV & Radio Listings »
TV: FOX Sports Indiana/NBA TV - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)
Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)
Please Note: Inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Pacers radio broadcasts can be heard on 1080 AM instead of 1070.
NEXT UP: