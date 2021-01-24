Game Preview: Pacers vs Raptors

Matchup

After a tough loss on Sunday afternoon, the Pacers (9-7) will look to exact revenge on the Raptors on Monday night, when they host Toronto (7-9) for the second time in as many days.

The Raptors' defense gave the Pacers plenty of problems on Sunday. Toronto forced Indiana into a season-high 19 turnovers while also shutting down the Pacers' two leading scorers, Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis. Brogdon went 5-for-22 from the field and 1-for-10 from 3-point range, while Sabonis was just 1-for-10 from the field and did not score in the second half on Sunday.

Still, Indiana had a chance to win the game. The Pacers rallied from a 13-point deficit late in the third quarter and were tied at 102 in the final minute. But Toronto locked down the Blue & Gold down the stretch to come away with the win.

Now the Pacers face the rare scenario of facing the same team on consecutive days. To limit travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, the NBA has scheduled a number of two-game "series" this season with a team remaining in the same city to play a conference foe twice. The Pacers hosted Boston for two straight games earlier this season and will head to Charlotte for a similar scenario next week, but the two-game set with Toronto is unique in that there is no off day between games.

The Raptors could receive reinforcements on Monday. Toronto played Sunday without its two All-Stars, point guard Kyle Lowry (right foot soreness) and forward Pascal Siakam (left knee swelling), but could have one or both back in the lineup for Monday's rematch.

Malcolm Brogdon

Justin Holiday

Doug McDermott

Domantas Sabonis

Myles Turner



Fred VanVleet

Norman Powell

OG Anunoby

Stanley Johnson

Aron Baynes

Pacers: PG - Malcolm Brogdon, SG - Justin Holiday, SF - Doug McDermott, PF - Domantas Sabonis, C - Myles Turner

Raptors: PG - Fred VanVleet, SG - Norman Powell, SF - OG Anunoby, PF - Stanley Johnson, C - Aron Baynes

Injury Report

Pacers: Caris LeVert - out (medical condition), T.J. Warren - out (left foot stress fracture)

Raptors: Kyle Lowry - questionable (toe infection), Pascal Siakam - questionable (left knee swelling), Patrick McCaw - out (left knee surgery rehabilitation)

Last Meeting

Jan. 24, 2021: Toronto led for most of the night and got a couple key stops down the stretch to come away with a 107-102 win at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Indiana trailed 103-102 in the final minute when Fred VanVleet tied up Malcolm Brogdon to force a shot clock violation. After two OG Anunoby free throws made it a three-point game, the Raptors blocked Domantas Sabonis twice on the other end to seal the win.

Myles Turner led the Pacers with a season-high 25 points in the loss, going 4-for-7 from 3-point range, while also tallying six blocks and three steals. Justin Holiday added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Sabonis went 1-for-10 from the field, but still managed to record a double-double with 10 points and 19 rebounds.

OG Anunoby led Toronto with a season-best 30 points, eight rebounds, and five steals. Fred VanVleet added 21 points, five rebounds, four assists, and three steals, while Norman Powell finished with 20 points and six assists.

Noteworthy

The Raptors have won four straight and nine of their last 11 games against Indiana.

The Pacers are 2-0 on the season when playing on the second night of a back-to-back.

Turner blocked six shots in Sunday's game against Toronto. The NBA's leading shotblocker, Turner has swatted four or more shots in eight of 14 games so far this season.

Sabonis' 16 straight double-doubles to begin the season are tied with Moses Malone (1981-82) for the third-most consecutive double-doubles to begiin a season since the ABA/NBA merger. Bill Walton holds the record with 34 straight double-doubles to start the 1976-77 season.

