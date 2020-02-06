Game Preview: Pacers vs Raptors

Matchup

After a stunning loss on Wednesday night in Toronto, the Pacers (31-20) will have a chance at revenge on Friday, when the Raptors (37-14) visit Bankers Life Fieldhouse on the second half of a home-and-home set.

The Blue & Gold were brilliant for most of Wednesday night in Toronto. They erupted for 43 points in the second quarter, matched a franchise record with 19 3-pointers, and led by 10 points with 2:27 remaining. The Pacers appeared on their way to snapping the Raptors' 11-game win streak, but everything that could go wrong did in the final minutes.

The Raptors scored on their final six possessions and forced four turnovers in the final 1:41, closing the night with an 11-0 run to stun the Pacers, 119-118.

"They executed," said Pacers guard Victor Oladipo, who had 13 points on 5-of-14 shooting in his first start of the season. "We didn't execute. I felt like they knew exactly what they wanted to do down the stretch and I felt like we didn't."

Indiana has now dropped three straight, while Toronto extended its win streak to 12 games. Boston has the next closest win streak in the league at five games. Still, Wednesday's performance at Toronto should give the Pacers confidence that they can hang with the red-hot Raptors.

The Pacers and Raptors could very well meet in the playoffs and this home-and-home set serves as a bit of a practice playoff series for Indiana. Can they have short memories and bounce back after a gut-wrenching loss? If they can answer that question with a yes on Friday, that could be a good sign come April.

Pacers: PG - Malcolm Brogdon, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - Jeremy Lamb, PF - Domantas Sabonis, C - Myles Turner

Raptors: PG - Kyle Lowry, SG - Fred VanVleet, SF - OG Anunoby, PF - Pascal Siakam, C - Serge Ibaka

Injury Report

Pacers: Victor Oladipo - questionable (rest), T.J. Warren - questionable (concussion)

Raptors: Marc Gasol - TBD (left hamstring tightness), Dewan Hernandez - TBD (right ankle sprain), Norman Powell - out (left hand fracture, fourth metacarpal)

Last Meeting

February 5, 2020: Serge Ibaka's 3-pointer with 30.4 seconds remaining capped an 11-0 Raptors run in a 1:40 span as Toronto stunned the Pacers, 119-118.

The Raptors scored 71 points over the final two quarters, rallying from a deficit as large as 19. Kyle Lowry led Toronto with 32 points, eight rebounds, and 10 assists. Ibaka added 30 points and seven rebounds, while Pascal Siakam added 25 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and three steals.

Malcolm Brogdon led Indiana with 24 points on 10-of-14 shooting and six assists. Justin Holiday added 22 points off the bench in the loss, going 6-for-9 from 3-point range.

Noteworthy

The season series between Indiana and Toronto is tied 1-1, with each time winning on their home floor. After Friday, the two teams will meet once more in Toronto on Feb. 23.

The Pacers have won their last two meetings against the Raptors at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Indiana is 2-5 on the season when playing on the first night of a back-to-back, though all but one of those games have been away from home.

