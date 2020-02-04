Game Preview: Pacers at Raptors











Matchup

After falling short in consecutive games, the Pacers will look to rebound against the red-hot Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night.

Indiana will look to accomplish something that no NBA team has done since Jan. 12 — earn a victory against the Raptors. Currently, Toronto sits at 11 straight wins, tying its franchise record for consecutive victories.

During the streak, it's been team effort that has led the way for Toronto. Per Louis Zatzman of Raptors Republic, over the past 11 games, six Raptors have led the team in scoring: Norman Powell (three times), Pascal Siakam (three times), Fred VanVleet (twice), Serge Ibaka (twice), Kyle Lowry (once), and rookie Terence Davis (once). It could prove to be a difficult task for Indiana to shut down every scorer simultaneously. To boot, Toronto will have two days of rest before taking on the Pacers — having last played against the Chicago Bulls on Feb. 2.

Every Toronto starter is averaging in double figures, with the All-Star starter Siakam leading the way (23.7 points per game). Lowry and VanVleet are averaging 19.4 and 17.8 points per game, respectively while Ibaka is averaging 15.5 points and OG Anunoby is averaging 10.3 points per game, respectively. Powell (15.3 points per game) will be sidelined due to a fractured finger on his left hand.

To combat Toronto's scorers, the Blue & Gold will have to find some sort of production behind the 3-point line. Despite taking the league's fewest 3-point attempts per game (27.4), Indiana ranks sixth in the NBA in 3-point shooting percentage (38.8 percent). However, over their past two games the team has connected on just 15 of 58 attempts (25.8 percent).

Perhaps the team can look to the sharpshooting skills of Doug McDermott on this single game road trip. Over his last five road games, McDermott is a combined 22-of-33 (66.7 percent) from beyond the arc.

Pacers: PG - Malcolm Brogdon, SG - Aaron Holiday, SF - Jeremy Lamb, PF - Domantas Sabonis, C - Myles Turner

Raptors: PG - Kyle Lowry, SG - Fred VanVleet, SF - OG Anunoby, PF - Pascal Siakam, C - Serge Ibaka

Injury Report

Pacers: T.J. Warren - out (concussion)

Raptors: Marc Gasol - TBD (left hamstring tightness), Dewan Hernandez - TBD (right ankle sprain), Rondae Hollis-Jefferson - TBD (right ankle sprain), Malcolm Miller - TBD (neck strain), Norman Powell - out (left hand fracture, fourth metacarpal)

Last Meeting

December 23, 2019: The Pacers knocked off the Raptors 120-115 in overtime at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Second-year Pacers guard Aaron Holiday — starting in place of the injured Malcolm Brogdon — scored 13 points and handed out four assists in the fourth quarter and overtime to lead the late charge.

Myles Turner and T.J. Warren finished with 24 points to lead the Blue & Gold, while Aaron Holiday finished the contest with 19 points and 10 assists after going 5-of-10 from beyond the arc.

With 1:18 left in the fourth, Holiday nailed a three from the top of the key. After Fred VanVleet missed his 3-point attempt, Holiday drove the lane and kicked to Warren for another triple along the baseline with 40.4 seconds remaining to help send the game into overtime.

After Toronto threatened first in overtime, Turner made it tough on the Raptors by connecting on consecutive treys. Jeremy Lamb then atoned for his turnover by driving and finding Holiday for a triple with 53.1 seconds left in overtime. The crew then collected the rebounds needed to seal the victory.

"His confidence has never wavered," Turner said of Holiday postgame. "Everybody on this team encourages him just to be himself. He makes big plays and I don't think he's scared of the moment. I think he relishes the moment, quite frankly."

Noteworthy

After completing his first three games of the season at home, Victor Oladipo will be partaking his first road test of the season with the Blue & Gold.

The Pacers have lost 11 consecutive regular season road games against Toronto. Their last regular season road win against the Raptors came on March 1, 2013.

Monday night's game against the Dallas Mavericks was the first time T.J. Warren has missed a game all season. The starting lineup of Brogdon, Holiday, Lamb, Sabonis, and Turner was the 13th different lineup the Blue & Gold have used this season.

TV: FOX Sports Indiana/NBA TV - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 FM/1070 AM The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Pat Boylan (studio host)