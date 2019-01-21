Game Preview: Pacers vs Raptors

Matchup

The Pacers take the floor on Wednesday night with an opportunity to close out their five-game homestand with an impressive 4-1 record — but it won't come easy.

Indiana (31-15) will lineup against a Raptors (35-13) team that has already dealt them two losses this season in a clash of teams vying for playoff position in the East.

On Sunday, the Pacers capped off their back-to-back with an impressive 25-point victory over Kemba Walker and the Hornets, getting a boost from the scoring of Victor Oladipo.

Oladipo had gone the previous seven games without reaching 20 points, his longest stretch since joining the Pacers. But on Sunday, a late pair of buckets put the All-Star guard at 21 points, to go along with his seven assists and three steals.

"You get in the gym and you work on your shot, get your eye back, and stay aggressive," said Pacers head coach Nate McMillan after their win. "I thought Victor did that. He’s been contributing to wins, even though he hasn’t been putting up the big numbers. He's had assists, he’s had rebounds, and other things to help us win games."

The Pacers will approach their matchup with the status of Toronto's Kawhi Leonard in doubt. Leonard has spent the first half of the season sitting out the second game of back-to-backs — which will be the situation on Wednesday — but head coach Nick Nurse indicated that Leonard may start to play both nights soon.

"I think we are there," Nurse said in a December interview with ESPN. "I think, after we get here to the new year, we'll be there. No promises, but I think we're there."

However, Leonard has still hasn't suited up for one in January, and recently missed two straight games; wins over Phoenix and Memphis.

Leonard played in the first meeting between the teams this season, a December game in which Indiana suffered a painful fourth quarter collapse, as the Raptors stormed back to win in front of their home crowd. During their win, Leonard posted 28 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, and four steals.

But on Wednesday, the Pacers will have not only the advantage of homecourt, but also a decisive rest advantage. While the Raptors will be on the second night of a back-to-back, Indiana will have had two full days of rest.

In games in which the Pacers have had two or more days of rest, Indiana has gone a perfect 10-0 this season.

Projected Starters



Darren Collison

Victor Oladipo

Bojan Bogdanovic

Thaddeus Young

Myles Turner



Kyle Lowry

Danny Green

Kawhi Leonard

Pascal Siakam

Serge Ibaka

Pacers: PG - Darren Collison, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Myles Turner

Raptors: PG - Kyle Lowry, SG - Danny Green, SF - Kawhi Leonard, PF - Pascal Siakam, C - Serge Ibaka

Injury Report

Pacers: None

Raptors: Jonas Valanciunas - TBD (left thumb dislocation), OG Anunoby - TBD (personal reasons)

Last Meeting

January 6, 2019: The Pacers rode a six-game winning streak into Toronto, but had their run snapped by a hot-shooting Raptors team, falling 121-105 at Scotiabank Arena.

"Toronto's a really good team," Pacers center Domantas Sabonis said after the loss. "That's why they've been at the top of the East for the last couple of years. The way they are consistent throughout the whole game is something we need to work towards."

Norman Powell scored a season-high 23 points off the bench on 10-of-12 shooting to lead Toronto to victory.

Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pacers with 21 points in the loss, while Sabonis added 16 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists.

Noteworthy

The Pacers lead the all-time series 47-40, but have lost five straight games to the Raptors.

Raptos swingman C.J. Miles played three seasons for the Pacers (2014-2017).

Wednesday's game is the final of three meetings between the teams this season.

Tickets

The Pacers conclude their five-game homestand by hosting Kawhi Leonard and Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, Jan. 23 at 7:00 PM ET. Find Tickets »

TV: FOX Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter)

Radio: 107.5 FM The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Slick Leonard (analyst), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)

Please Note: Inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Pacers radio broadcasts can be heard on 1080 AM instead of 1070.