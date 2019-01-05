Game Preview: Pacers at Raptors

Last Updated: Jan. 5 at 7:30 PM ET

Matchup

After grinding out an overtime win on Friday night in Chicago, the Pacers continue their five-game road trip on Sunday night in Toronto.

Indiana (26-12) heads north of the border on a six-game win streak, but none of those victories were more dramatic than their 119-116 victory over the Bulls on Friday.

The final minutes of overtime featured a number of memorable shots by both teams, but was capped by Victor Oladipo banking in a deep 3-pointer from the top of the key with 0.3 seconds left to lift Indiana to victory.

Oladipo has carried less of the scoring load for the Blue & Gold since returning from an 11-game absence due to a sore knee on Dec. 12, but he did the heavy lifting for the Pacers in Chicago. The All-Star guard scored 36 points to match his season high while taking 28 shots overall and 13 from 3-point range, both figures his second-most attempts in a game this season.

The Pacers have won 13 of their last 15 games to surge up the Eastern Conference standings are on the verge of catching the Raptors (28-12). Toronto looked dominant at the start of the season, racing out to a 20-4 record, but has gone just 8-8 since entering Saturday's showdown with new East leaders Milwaukee.

Injuries have played a part in the Raptors' struggles. All-Star guard Kyle Lowry has played in just one game since Dec. 12 due to lower back pain.

With Toronto playing in Milwaukee on Saturday night, it is unclear whether MVP candidate Kawhi Leonard will be in uniform against the Pacers on Sunday night. Leonard leads the East in scoring in his first season with the Raptors, but has yet to play on both nights of a back-to-back this season. Toronto is taking a cautious approach with its star, who only played in nine games last season for the Spurs due to nagging issues with his quadriceps.

Projected Starters



Darren Collison

Victor Oladipo

Bojan Bogdanovic

Thaddeus Young

Myles Turner



Fred VanVleet

Danny Green

Kawhi Leonard

Pascal Siakam

Serge Ibaka

Pacers: PG - Darren Collison, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Myles Turner

Raptors: PG - Fred VanVleet, SG - Danny Green, SF - Kawhi Leonard, PF - Pascal Siakam, C - Serge Ibaka

Injury Report

Pacers: Myles Turner - questionable (sore right shoulder), Ike Anigbogu - out (sore right knee)

Raptors: Kyle Lowry - TBD (lower back pain), Jonas Valanciunas - out (left thumb dislocation)

Last Meeting

December 19, 2018: The Pacers blew a 17-point second-half lead, falling to the Raptors in Toronto, 99-96.

Fred VanVleet hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 25.9 seconds remaining and two Danny Green free throws with 2.5 seconds left gave the Raptors a three-point lead. Indiana had a chance to force overtime and OG Anunoby made contact with a shooting Bojan Bogdanovic on the final inbounds, but no foul was called.

Victor Oladipo led Indiana with 20 points in the loss, going 9-for-19 from the field, but also had six of Indiana's 20 turnovers. Bogdanovic added 18 points, while Myles Turner was a force defensively and finished with 10 points, 14 rebounds, and five blocks.

Kawhi Leonard scored nine of his game-high 28 points in the fourth quarter and also tallied 10 rebounds, six assists, and four steals. Pascal Siakam added 17 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and three steals for Toronto.

Noteworthy

The Pacers have lost four straight and 13 of their last 16 regular season games against the Raptors.

Indiana has dropped 10 straight regular season games in Toronto. The Pacers' last regular season road win over the Raptors was on March 1, 2013.

Pacers guard Tyreke Evans needs four points on Sunday to reach 9,000 for his career.

Raptors forward C.J. Miles spent three seasons with the Pacers from 2014-17.

Tickets

After a five-game road trip, the Pacers return home to face Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, Jan. 15 at 7:00 PM ET. Find Tickets »

TV: FOX Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 107.5 FM The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Pat Boylan (studio host)