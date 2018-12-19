Game Preview: Pacers at Raptors

Matchup

After a disappointing end to their seven-game win streak, the Pacers (20-11) will look to start a new streak on Wednesday night. It won't be easy, though, as they head to Toronto to take on the Raptors (23-9), owners of the best record in the NBA.

The Blue & Gold led for much of Tuesday's game against Cleveland at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, but never were able to create much separation from the lottery-bound Cavaliers. Indiana scored just three points over the final four minutes and missed four free throws over the span — three of those misses coming from All-Star guard Victor Oladipo in the final minute — opening the door for the Cavs to steal a 92-91 win on Larry Nance Jr.'s putback at the buzzer.

Replays showed Nance got away with shoving Oladipo to the ground on the final play, but the fact remains that the Pacers' poor execution put them in position to lose in the first place.

"I didn't think we came with the energy necessary to win this game and we weren't connected out there," Pacers coach Nate McMillan said after the loss. "I always believe there are basketball gods. You don't play this game the right way and it will bite you."

Toronto had the best record in the Eastern Conference a year ago, but made major changes after a disappointing second-round exit in the playoffs. They fired Coach of the Year Dwane Casey, replacing him with top assistant Nick Nurse, and traded away All-Star guard DeMar DeRozan for mercurial All-NBA forward Kawhi Leonard. The latter move was a calculated risk, as Leonard is set to hit the free agent market next summer.

The returns have been good so far, however, as the Raptors won 23 of their first 30 games. Leonard is an early frontrunner for MVP honors, averaging 26.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.8 steals so far this season.

Toronto is coming off a difficult four-game road trip out West, where they won at the Clippers and Warriors before dropping games in Portland and Denver. The Raptors have had time to rest, though, having last played on Sunday night.

Projected Starters



Pacers: PG - Darren Collison, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Myles Turner

Raptors: PG - Kyle Lowry, SG - Danny Green, SF - Kawhi Leonard, PF - Pascal Siakam, C - Serge Ibaka

Injury Report

Pacers: None

Raptors: Kyle Lowry - questionable (left thigh contusion), Pascal Siakam - questionable (back stiffness), Fred VanVleet - questionable (back soreness), Jonas Valanciunas - out (dislocated left thumb), Norman Powell - out (left shoulder subluxation)

Last Meeting

April 6, 2018: The Pacers shot a season-low 29.9 percent from the field in a 92-73 loss to the Raptors in Toronto.

Glenn Robinson III led Indiana with 12 points off the bench and Trevor Booker was the only other player to finish in double figures with 11. The Pacers' starting five combined for just 18 points on 8-of-36 shooting.

Serge Ibaka led Toronto with 25 points and eight rebounds, while DeMar DeRozan added 12 points, five rebounds, and eight assists.

Noteworthy

The Pacers have lost three straight and 12 of their last 15 regular games against the Raptors.

The Raptors have won nine consecutive home games over Indiana. The Pacers' last regular season win in Toronto came on March 1, 2013.

Indiana is a perfect 5-0 this season when playing on the second night of a back-to-back, though all but one of those wins came at home.

Former Pacers guard C.J. Miles, who played in Indiana from 2014-17, is in his second season with the Raptors.

