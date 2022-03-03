Game Preview: Pacers at Pistons

Matchup

After splitting a pair of games against the Orlando Magic, the Pacers (22-42) continue their four-game road trip in Detroit with a battle against the Pistons (15-47). The Central Division foes split the first two games earlier this season.

The Pacers showed extreme resilience on Wednesday securing an overtime win against Orlando. The squad climbed out of an 18-point deficit late in the fourth quarter. Much of that had to do with veteran Malcolm Brogdon.

Brogdon returned after sitting out of the Pacers' first game against the Magic for injury management. The guard dropped 31 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, and two steals in 41 minutes of action. After the game, Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle called him "the best player on the floor."

After struggling for segments of the game, Tyrese Haliburton became an integral part of the comeback as well. The duo combined for more than half of the Pacers' points in the fourth quarter and overtime period.

Brogdon and Haliburton will most likely line up against former Pacer Cory Joseph and rookie Cade Cunningham. The first overall pick has fared well this year in his role and is averaging 16.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per contest.

Another key matchup for this game will be at the power forward position down low. After having a breakout season in 2020-21, Jerami Grant has had another great year so far. Despite dealing with a few injuries, the forward leads Detroit in scoring average (19.1 points per game) and has finished with 20 or more points in 18 of his 37 appearances. Fellow Syracuse alum Oshae Brissett will have his hands full with Grant, an excellent finisher.

Additionally, it will be a battle between two talented Isaiahs at the center spot. Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (8.4 points, 8.5 rebounds per game) is a big body that is not afraid of physical play. Neither is Pacers rookie Isaiah Jackson, who is not afraid to rise for an alley-oop or a block. However, Jackson's penchant for collecting fouls could put him at a disadvantage against the physical Stewart. He will have to place himself in the paint strategically to keep it a fair fight.

Pacers: PG - Malcolm Brogdon, SG - Tyrese Haliburton, SF - Buddy Hield, PF - Oshae Brissett, C - Isaiah Jackson

Pistons: PG - Cory Joseph, SG - Cade Cunningham, SF - Saddiq Bey, PF - Jerami Grant, C - Isaiah Stewart

Injury Report

Pacers: Lance Stephenson - probable (sprained left ankle), Goga Bitadze - questionable (sore right foot), Chris Duarte - questionable (sore left big toe), T.J. McConnell - out (right wrist ligament surgery), Ricky Rubio - out (torn left ACL), Myles Turner - out (left foot stress reaction), T.J. Warren – out (left navicular fracture)

Pistons: Frank Jackson - questionable (bilateral lumbar spine spasm), Marvin Bagley III - doubtful (sprained left ankle), Saben Lee - out (G League assignment)

Last Meeting

Dec. 16, 2021: After dropping consecutive games, the Pacers returned to the win column with a 122-113 victory over the Pistons at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. After a brief scare in the first quarter, the Pacers regrouped and sustained a lead for most of the game. In total, six Pacers finished in double figures in the victory.

Detroit surged to a 10-2 lead over the first 2:22 of the ballgame. Indiana struggled to slow down Hamidou Diallo, who tallied six early points. On the offensive end, the Blue & Gold endured a 3:32 scoring drought.

After Myles Turner broke the streak with a driving layup, the Pacers roared back. The squads traded blows and slim leads for much of the first half. Eventually, Indiana earned a 70-64 halftime lead.

From there, the Blue & Gold steadily increased their advantage throughout the second half. Turner provided several highlights, including a high-flying running slam down the middle of the lane. Indiana's defense held Detroit to a single field goal during a 3:24 second stretch late in the fourth. It essentially sealed the deal for the squad.

Caris LeVert finished with a game-high 31 points on 12-of-18 shooting. Justin Holiday added 17 points, while Turner finished with 16 and four blocks. Chris Duarte tallied 15 points and nine boards off the bench.

Noteworthy

The Pacers are 1-6 on the road against Central Division foes this season.

Pistons forward Jerami Grant and Pacers assistant coach Lloyd Pierce were both members of the Team USA team that won gold in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Indiana holds a 105-98 record against Detroit during the regular season.

Tickets

After a four-game road trip, the Pacers return home to host Caris LeVert and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, March 8 at 7:00 PM ET. Find Tickets »

TV: Bally Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (studio host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Pat Boylan (studio host)









