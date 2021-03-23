Game Preview: Pacers vs Pistons

Matchup

After playing three games on the road in four days, the Pacers (19-23) are headed back to the friendly confines of Bankers Life Fieldhouse for a bout against the Detroit Pistons (12-30) on Wednesday night.

While the Fieldhouse held a handful of NCAA Tournament games, the Blue & Gold picked up a pair of wins down in South Beach before experiencing a rough 140-113 defeat against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on Monday night. The faulty Pistons will be a welcomed sight for the team as they try to keep rolling after an overall successful road trip.

Although they have won two of their last three, Detroit has not had much to smile about this season. Through 42 games, the Motor City squad holds claim to the Eastern Conference's worst record. One constant bright spot for the club has been the play of seventh-year forward Jerami Grant. The former Syracuse star and nephew of NBA legend Horace Grant is averaging a career-high 23.3 points this season — 9.7 points higher than his previous career high set during his 2018-19 season while playing with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Shedding the role of a prototypical "3-and-D" wing he presented last year with the Denver Nuggets, Grant has shown the ability to cut to the paint and create his own shots while with the Pistons this season.

Yet Grant has received minimal help on offense this season from his teammates. Perhaps the second-most impactful player this season has been Mason Plumlee. The former Duke center is nearly averaging a double-double this season at 10.3 points and 9.5 rebounds. However, it just hasn't been enough to aid in Grant's attempt to carry the team.

If the Blue & Gold want to prove that they are capable of fighting for a playoff spot, this game presents itself as a must-win scenario. Despite questionable availability for starters Malcolm Brogdon (sore lower back) and Myles Turner (left ankle), Indiana should be able to pull out the win. But any team can win on any given night in the NBA. Just ask the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, and the Los Angeles Lakers — all top-tier teams that have dropped a game against Detroit this year.

Pacers: PG - Caris LeVert, SG - Edmond Sumner, SF - Justin Holiday, PF - Doug McDermott, C - Domantas Sabonis

Pistons: PG - Delon Wright, SG - Frank Jackson, SF - Saddiq Bey, PF - Jerami Grant, C - Mason Plumlee

Injury Report

Pacers: Malcolm Brogdon - questionable (sore lower back), Myles Turner – questionable (sprained left ankle), T.J. Warren - out (left foot stress fracture)

Pistons: Wayne Ellington - questionable (right adductor strain), Hamidou Diallo - out (right groin strain), Killian Hayes - out (right hip strain), Rodney McGruder - out (right elbow sprain), Jahlil Okafor - out (left knee surgery)

Last Meeting

Feb. 11, 2021: Tied 52-52 at the half, the Pacers outscored the Pistons 59-43 in the second half to capture a 111-95 win at Little Caesars Arena. The victory snapped a four-game losing streak for the Blue & Gold.

After struggling in his previous outing, Domantas Sabonis posted an All-Star caliber night, notching 26 points on 9-of-14 shooting. The big man narrowly missed a triple-double after hauling in eight boards and dishing out eight assists as well. Malcolm Brogdon finished with 18 points, while Jeremy Lamb added 17 on a stellar 6-of-7 shooting from the field.

After a slow start, the Pacers' offense got rolling in the paint. The squad scored 16 of its first 18 points near the rim as part of a 19-6 run that gave Indiana a 28-19 lead after the first quarter.

However, the Pistons managed to hang around in the second quarter. With the Pacers leading 40-32 at the 7:16 mark, Detroit rattled off nine unanswered, including a Jerami Grant triple that gave the Pistons the lead with 4:39 to play. A flurry of five lead changes occurred in the closing minutes before a Sabonis snipe knotted the score as the teams headed into the locker rooms.

A 16-3 Indiana run in the third quarter, including a Detroit scoring drought of six minutes, led the Blue & Gold to an 82-70 lead after three. The Pacers quickly silenced Detroit's potential comeback bid as they extended their lead in the open minutes of the final frame. A four-point play from Justin Holiday at the 7:44 mark extended Indiana's lead to 95-78, and allowed Indiana to easily cruise to the win.

Noteworthy

The Pacers are eyeing consecutive wins against the Pistons for the first time since 2019.

Indiana will look to break a six-game home losing streak Wednesday night — its longest streak since the 1983-84 season.

Pistons center Isaiah Stewart and Pacers guard Justin Holiday both played collegiately at the University of Washington.

TV: FOX Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)

