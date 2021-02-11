Game Preview: Pacers at Pistons

Matchup

After a disappointing first half doomed Indiana to a fourth straight loss on Wednesday night in Brooklyn, the Pacers (12-13) slipped below .500 for the first time this season. The Blue & Gold have a chance to right the ship quickly, however, as they play again on Thursday night in Detroit against the Pistons (6-18).

The Pacers scored just 18 points in the first quarter against the Nets, their lowest output in the opening frame this season. Things went from bad to worse in the second quarter, when Brooklyn outscored them 35-12 as Indiana set a new season low for points scored in any quarter. The Pacers went just 11-for-43 from the field in the opening half, stumbling to a 32-point deficit.

They played much better in the second half, trimming the final deficit to a respectable score of 104-94, but the slow start was too much to over come. During their four-game losing streak, the Pacers have never led at halftime, a trend they hope to right on Thursday in Detroit.

The Pistons have the worst record in the Eastern Conference and have dropped nine of their last 12 contests. But Detroit has shown it can beat any team on any given night, as their three wins over that stretch have come against the 76ers, Lakers, and Nets, all teams currently in the top three in their respective conferences.

One night before Brooklyn blew out Indiana, the Nets actually fell on Tuesday night in Detroit. Pistons forward Jerami Grant matched his career high with 32 points in the victory, continuing a sensational start to the season for the eighth-year veteran.

Grant leads the Pistons in scoring, averaging 24.3 points per game, over 10 points higher than his previous best scoring average. He is also averaging 5.5 rebounds and 3 assists per game and shooting just under 40 percent from 3-point range, firmly inserting himself in the conversation for the NBA's Most Improved Player Award.

Pacers: PG - Malcolm Brogdon, SG - Jeremy Lamb, SF - Justin Holiday, PF - Domantas Sabonis, C - Myles Turner

Pistons: PG - Delon Wright, SG - Wayne Ellington, SF - Jerami Grant, PF - Blake Griffin, C - Mason Plumlee

Injury Report

Pacers: Brian Bowen II - out (G League two-way contract), Jalen Lecque - out (G League assignment), Caris LeVert - out (medical condition), Cassius Stanley - out (G League two-way contract), T.J. Warren - out (left foot stress fracture)

Pistons: Frank Jackson - doubtful (illness), Killian Hayes - out (right hip strain), Jahlil Okafor - out (left knee soreness)

Last Meeting

Dec. 6, 2019: The Pacers and Pistons were tied at 101 in the final minute, but Detroit scored the final seven points to come away with a 108-101 victory on its homecourt. Blake Griffin hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 41.4 seconds remaining and Derrick Rose added a runner after a Malcolm Brogdon turnover to seal the win for the Pistons.

Griffin scored 25 points and Andre Drummond added 25 points and 22 rebounds for the Pistons.

T.J. Warren led all scorers with 26 points in the loss on 11-of-18 shooting. Brogdon finished with 21 points, five rebounds, and five assists, while Domantas Sabonis tallied 18 points, 13 boards, and five assists.

Noteworthy

Detroit won three of four games against the Pacers last season.

Indiana has dropped two straight and five of its last six road games against the Pistons.

The Pacers will host the Pistons for two games at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in the second half of the season.

