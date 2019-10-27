Game Preview: Pacers at Pistons











Matchup

Still looking for their first win of the season, the Pacers (0-2) travel to Detroit on Monday night for an early season rematch with the Pistons (1-2).

Indiana is coming off a 110-99 loss on Saturday night in Cleveland, where they were undone by a disastrous second quarter. The Cavaliers opened the frame on 26-4 run — capped by 17 unanswered points — and ultimately outscored Indiana 39-20 in the frame.

"They were the more aggressive team, more scrappier team," Pacers head coach Nate McMillan said after the loss. "And we dug ourselves a hole that we couldn't get out of."

The Pacers have had their moments offensively in their first two games. Point guard Malcolm Brogdon has been the standout on that end, tallying 22 points and 11 assists in a 119-110 loss to Detroit on Wednesday and following up with 30 points and 10 assists in Cleveland.

But for the Blue & Gold to get into the win column, they will need much better play on the defensive end. McMillan said Saturday that his team is getting "dominated" in the paint, while Brogdon highlighted myriad issues on the defensive end.

"Details, communication, cohesiveness, just being on the same page, but defensively more effort," Brogdon said. "We got to come out...We don't come out with any urgency. We pick up our urgency when we're down 15-20."

After winning their opener in Indianapolis, the Pistons have dropped their first two home games, narrow decisions against Atlanta and Philadelphia. All-Star forward Blake Griffin remains sidelined, but the Pistons still have a major post presence in center Andre Drummond, who has led the NBA in rebounding for two straight seasons and tallied 32 points and 23 rebounds against the Pacers on Wednesday.

Projected Starters



Malcolm Brogdon

Edmond Sumner

T.J. Warren

Domantas Sabonis

Myles Turner



Reggie Jackson

Bruce Brown

Tony Snell

Markieff Morris

Andre Drummond

Injury Report

Pacers: Jeremy Lamb - questionable (bruised right hip), Victor Oladipo - out (right knee rehabilitation)

Pistons: Sekou Doumbouya - out (concussion protocol), Blake Griffin - out (left hamstring/posterior knee soreness)

Last Meeting

October 23, 2019: The Pistons got a 30-20 game from Andre Drummond and outscored Indiana 57-16 in bench points in a 119-110 victory at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Drummond tallied 32 points, 23 rebounds, four blocks, and three steals, while Luke Kennard set a career high with 30 points off the bench, going 6-for-9 from 3-point range.

"We got outworked tonight, I think," Pacers center Myles Turner said. "That's one thing we hang our hat on here in Indiana, is outworking people...They were a little grittier than we were."

Domantas Sabonis led Indiana with 27 points on 11-of-15 shooting and 13 rebounds. Turner added 25 points, nine rebounds, and three blocks, while Malcolm Brogdon finished with 22 points and 11 assists.

Noteworthy

The Pacers won three of four games against Detroit last season, including a 108-89 win in their last visit to Little Caesars Arena on April 3.

All four games between Indiana and the Pistons this season will happen before Christmas. Detroit returns to Indianapolis on Nov. 8 and the season series concludes on Dec. 6 in Detroit.

Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon was teammates with Pistons guard Tony Snell and forward Thon Maker in Milwaukee from 2016-19.

After a three-game road trip, the Pacers will return to Bankers Life Fiedhouse to host Kevin Love and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, Nov. 1 at 7:00 PM ET.

TV: Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 FM/1070 AM The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Pat Boylan (studio host)