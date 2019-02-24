Game Preview: Pacers at Pistons

Matchup

Having swept a set of back-to-back games coming out of the All-Star break, the Pacers (40-20) will look for their third straight win on Monday night in Detroit.

Indiana won in two very different ways over the weekend. On Friday, they fell behind by 20 points in the first half at home, then rallied after halftime for a 15-point victory over the Pelicans. On Saturday, they built a double-digit lead early, then withstood a late surge from the Wizards in a 119-112 win in Washington.

The Pacers won both games without starting center Myles Turner. The NBA's leading shotblocker sustained a bruised left hip in practice earlier in the week and was unable to suit up against either New Orleans or Washington.

In Turner's absence, third-string center Kyle O'Quinn has moved into the starting lineup and performed admirably, averaging eight points, eight rebounds, and four assists over 20.5 minutes. Backup Domantas Sabonis has stayed with the second unit but seen his minutes increased, collecting a double-double in both victories.

While the Pacers are chasing a top-four seed and homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs, the Pistons (28-30) are one of six teams battling for the final three playoff berths in the Eastern Conference. Detroit has started the second half strong, picking up a pair of road wins in Atlanta and Miami to move into seventh place in the East.

The strength of the Pistons is their frontcourt, which features All-Star forward Blake Griffin (25.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game) and center Andre Drummond, who leads the league in rebounding (15.1 per contest). The challenge of containing that duo will be exacerbated if Turner is unable to return to the lineup.

Pacers: PG - Darren Collison, SG - Wesley Matthews, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Kyle O'Quinn

Pistons: PG - Reggie Jackson, SG - Wayne Ellington, SF - Bruce Brown, PF - Blake Griffin, C - Andre Drummond

Injury Report

Pacers: Myles Turner - questionable (bruised left hip), Victor Oladipo - out (right knee surgery)

Pistons: None

Last Meeting

December 28, 2018: Seven players scored in double figures for Indiana in a 125-88 wire-to-wire victory over the Pistons at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Pacers shot 60.2 percent on the night and matched their season high with 68 points in the paint while setting a new franchise record for the largest margin of victory ever over Detroit in 191 regular season games against their Central Division rivals.

Domantas Sabonis had another double-double off the bench in the victory, scoring 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting and grabbing 12 rebounds. Darren Collison shared high scorer honors with Sabonis, went a perfect 7-for-7 from the field, and dished out seven assists.

The starting frontcourt duo Myles of Turner and Thaddeus Young each played just 24 minutes, but both scored 17 points on the night. Turner went 8-for-11 from the field, while Young was 8-for-13.

"We're playing with high confidence," Collison said after the win. "The best thing about it is everybody is contributing. It's not just one or two or three guys...that's what's going to make us a special team down the road."

Blake Griffin led Detroit with 18 points, seven rebounds, and five assists, but also had seven turnovers on the night. Luke Kennard had 14 points off the bench, while Andre Drummond finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Noteworthy

The Pacers and Pistons will meet twice in the final days of the regular season, with games scheduled for April 1 in Indiana and April 3 in Detroit.

Indiana will be looking for its first regular season win ever at Little Caesars Arena on Monday night. The Pistons took both games against Indiana last season in their inaugural season in the building.

Pistons forward Glenn Robinson III played for the Pacers for three seasons from 2015-18.

