Game Preview: Pacers vs Pistons

The Pacers are streaking again.

Just a week ago, Indiana (23-12) had dropped two straight heartbreaking games, souring the good vibes created from its seven game winning streak. But the Pacers have shown their resiliency once again, rebounding with three straight wins, the last of which featured eight Pacers in double-figures and tied a season-best with 35 assists.

Now the Pacers turn their attention to the mercurial Detroit Pistons (16-16), who enter Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Friday night as losers of nine their last 12 games.

The Pistons have been led this season by their pair of All-Star big men, Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond.

Griffin has been a sensational scorer, posting 25.2 points per game while extending his range beyond the 3-point line, where he's connected on 36 percent of his attempts this season.

Under the basket, Drummond has been his usual terror on the boards, rebounding a league-leading 15.4 shots per game, including an NBA-best 5.6 on the offensive glass.

The frontcourt matchup will be worth watching as Indiana could either attempt to go small against Drummond and Griffin, or match size with size, deploying Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner together.

The pairing of Turner and Sabonis has been seen more frequently this season, and the results have been more positive as well. The two players have shared the floor for 193 minutes, holding opponents to a stifling 93.5 points per 100 possessions, making them one of Indiana's top defensive two-man units.

With a five-game road trip beginning on January 4, Indiana will look to capitalize on its brief two-game homestand, as Detroit tips off the weekend on Friday and Atlanta visits on Monday.

Projected Starters



Darren Collison

Victor Oladipo

Bojan Bogdanovic

Thaddeus Young

Myles Turner



Reggie Jackson

Bruce Brown

Reggie Bullock

Blake Griffin

Andre Drummond

Injury Report

Pacers: None

Hawks: Henry Ellenson - out (left ankle sprain), Glenn Robinson III - out (left ankle sprain), Ish Smith - out (right adductor tear)

Last Meeting

December 26, 2017: The Pacers never found their footing during a post-Christmas matchup with the Pistons, losing 107-83 after falling behind by 23 points in the first half.

"I have no explanation for that, absolutely none," said Pacers head coach Nate McMillan about Indiana's early deficit. "Teams are going to come in ready for us."

Pistons forward Tobias Harris was on fire all night, hitting his first six 3-point attempts and racking up 21 points in the first quarter alone.

For the Pacers, Victor Oladipo led the team in scoring with 13 points.

Noteworthy

The Pacers lead the all-time series 97-93

This will be Indiana's first matchup with the Pistons with All-Star Blake Griffin as a member of Detroit.

Glenn Robinson III, who played three seasons for the Pacers (2015-2018), is in his first season with the Pistons, but is sidelined with a left ankle sprain.

The Pacers will wear their Earned Edition uniforms for the first time this season.

Tickets

