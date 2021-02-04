Game Preview: Pacers vs Pelicans

Matchup

After a 130-110 defeat to Milwaukee on the second night of a back-to-back, Indiana (12-10) gets a much-needed day of rest before hosting the New Orleans Pelicans (8-12) on Friday night.

The visitors have split their last four games, picking up a pair of wins against the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns. However, since Victor Oladipo and Malcolm Brogdon's heroics lifted the Pacers over the Pelicans on Jan. 4, New Orleans has lost nine of its last 13 games overall.

Nonetheless, if Indiana's first game against the club showed anything, it's that this team should not be taken lightly. In total, four of the Pelicans' five usual starters are averaging double figures in points per game. Both former Duke stars Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram are averaging over 20 points per game (23.7 and 23.4, respectively).

The fifth starter, Steven Adams, is primarily known for his work on the boards. The big man sat out New Orleans' game against the Sacramento Kings on Monday night due to a calf injury but returned Wednesday in a victory against the Phoenix Suns. While not a direct scoring threat, the 6-11 Adams is averaging a team-high 9.9 rebounds per contest and has the playing style of veteran centers that have given Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner some trouble in the past. The New Zealand native has grabbed 10 or more boards in four of his last six outings, including 20 against the Milwaukee Bucks on Jan. 29.

On the offensive side for the Pacers, look for Jeremy Lamb to have a bounce-back performance. Wednesday night's game against the Bucks was just the second time in Lamb's first nine games of the season in which he failed to reach double figures in points.

With a win, the Pacers would sweep the regular-season series against New Orleans for the second time in the last three seasons, and for the seventh time over the last 10 seasons overall.

Pacers: PG - Malcolm Brogdon, SG - Jeremy Lamb, SF - Justin Holiday, PF - Domantas Sabonis, C - Myles Turner

Pelicans: PG - Lonzo Ball, SG - Eric Bledsoe, SF - Brandon Ingram, PF - Zion Williamson, C - Steven Adams

Injury Report

Pacers: Brian Bowen II - out (G League two-way contract), Jalen Lecque - out (G League assignment), Caris LeVert - out (medical condition), Cassius Stanley - out (G League two-way contract), T.J. Warren - out (left foot stress fracture)

Pelicans: Naji Marshall - questionable (left ankle sprain)

Last Meeting

Jan. 4, 2021: Down 106-100 with under 30 seconds remaining, Victor Oladipo and Myles Turner connected on a pair of threes to send the game into overtime, where Malcolm Brogdon eventually notched the basket that elevated the Pacers to a 118-116 victory.

With 20.5 ticks left in the fourth quarter, Oladipo pulled up from beyond the arc and nailed a triple. He then raced up the floor to defend the ensuing inbounds pass. Oladipo scuffled with Lonzo Ball, eventually coming away with the ball. Looking back, he found Turner at the top of the key. Turner rose and drilled the game-tying trey with 6.9 seconds to go.

After a tightly-contested overtime period, Brogdon found himself handling the ball with time winding down. He isolated his former teammate Eric Bledsoe, drove into the paint, and connected on a right-handed runner to give the Pacers the win.

"It was pretty simple," Brogdon said of his game-winner. "Coach (Nate Bjorkgren) trusted me with the ball, he wanted me to get to my spot and make the last shot. I got to my spot and it dropped."

Oladipo led Indiana with 25 points, five rebounds, six assists, and two steals. Brogdon added 21, seven boards, and 11 assists.

"They didn't quit for a second," head coach Nate Bjorkgren said. "Even through overtime and at the end there, they made some big defensive plays that we were able to run out and get some better looks down there at the offensive end. Different guys stepped up tonight, different guys made different plays during the course of the game."

Noteworthy

The Pacers lead the all-time season series with the Pelicans, 25-16, including a 12-8 record at home.

Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon and Pelicans point guard Eric Bledsoe were teammates on the Milwaukee Bucks from 2017-2019.

Pacers point guard T.J. McConnell and Pelicans shooting guard JJ Redick were teammates on the Philadelphia 76ers from 2017-2019

TV: FOX Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)

