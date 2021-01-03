Game Preview: Pacers at Pelicans

Matchup

After falling to the Knicks on Saturday night in the final game of a four-game homestand, the Pacers (4-2) will hope to get back in the win column when they visit New Orleans on Monday night for a showdown with the Pelicans (4-2).

While starting the season 3-0, the Pacers dominated points in the paint, outscoring their opponents by a combined 76 points on the interior over those first three contests. But they tied Boston and only edged Cleveland by two points in the paint over their next two games before Saturday, when it was the Knicks who owned the paint, outscoring Indiana 56-26 on their way to a 106-102 victory.

One factor in that drop-off is that the Pacers are still adjusting to life without T.J. Warren, as their leading scorer from last year will be sidelined indefinitely after undergoing surgery on a stress fracture in his left foot. Though they still have plenty of offensive firepower, the Blue & Gold are feeling his absence.

"To not have that (other) guy that can put up 25-30 points every night, I mean, I think T.J.'s the best pure scorer on the team," point guard Malcolm Brogdon said. "So to lose that, that's huge for us."

The Pelicans are off to an impressive start to the season that includes two wins over Toronto. All-Star forward Brandon Ingram has been leading the way, averaging 24 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 5.3 assists, and had a team-high 31 points in a victory over the Raptors on Saturday.

Former top pick Zion Williamson has also looked impressive to start the season. Though injuries limited him to just 24 games in his rookie season, Williamson has playeed in all six games so far this year, averaging 19.7 points on 54.9 percent shooting, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.3 steals.

Pacers: PG - Malcolm Brogdon, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - Aaron Holiday, PF - Domantas Sabonis, C - Myles Turner

Pelicans: PG - Lonzo Ball, SG - Eric Bledsoe, SF - Brandon Ingram, PF - Zion Williamson, C - Steven Adams

Injury Report

Pacers: Goga Bitadze - out (right ankle sprain), Brian Bowen II - out (partial groin tear), Jeremy Lamb - out (left knee rehabilation), T.J. Warren - out (left foot stress fracture)

Pelicans: Wenyen Gabriel - out (right knee/quadriceps tendinosis)

Last Meeting

Feb. 8, 2020: The Pelicans handed the Pacers their fifth straight loss, a 124-117 defeat at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Jrue Holiday led News Orleans with a game-high 31 points and 10 assists.

Jeremy Lamb led Indiana with 26 points, going 9-for-13 from the field and 3-for-5 from 3-point range. T.J. Warren added 22 points, while Malcolm Brogdon had 17 points,, eight rebounds, and six assists in the loss.

JJ Redick had 23 points off the bench for the Pelicans, while Derrick Favors added 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Noteworthy

The Pelicans swept the season series with the Pacers last season for the second time in the last three seasons.

New Orleans is scheduled foo visit Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Feb. 5.

Domantas Sabonis has 101 career double-doubles as a Pacer, two shy of tying Troy Murphy for eighth-most in NBA franchise history.

TV: FOX Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (studio host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Pat Boylan (studio host)









