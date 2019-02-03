Game Preview: Pacers at Pelicans

Last Updated: Feb. 3 at 10:51 AM ET

With a convincing road win in Miami, the Pacers successfully snapped their four-game losing streak, picking up their first victory since losing Victor Oladipo to season-ending surgery.

Now the Pacers (33-19) look to keep the good times rolling as they conclude their four-game road trip with a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans (23-30).

While they didn't crack 100 points during their 95-88 win over the Heat on Saturday, Indiana had a seemingly limitless supply of scoring from forward Bojan Bogdanovic, who scored his Pacers career high with 31 points.

The sharpshooter did his damage in a variety of ways, making three shots from long range and sinking a number of mid-range shots to help propel the Pacers with his 13-of-19 performance.

While Bogdanovic lit things up for the Pacers, the real star of the game was the Pacers' defense, which limited the home team to just 11 fourth-quarter points and forced the Heat into 24 turnovers.

The Pacers will try to repeat their performance on Monday against a New Orleans team that has lost five of its last six games.

With Anthony Davis out with a left index finger sprain, the Pelicans have been led by the play of point guard Jrue Holiday, who is averaging 21 points and eight assists per game this season.

Even more responsibility has fallen on the shoulders of Holiday of late, as the Pelicans have been hit hard with the injury bug, losing more key rotation players like Julius Randle, Nikola Mirotic, and Elfid Payton.

For the Pacers to get the win and close their road trip with a 2-2 mark, it will take another strong defensive performance to slow down Holiday and the plucky Pelicans.

Pacers: PG - Darren Collison, SG - Cory Joseph, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Myles Turner

Pelicans: PG - Frank Jackson, SG - Jrue Holiday, SF - Solomon Hill, PF - Darius Miller, C - Jahlil Okafor

Injury Report

Pacers: Doug McDermott - TBD (rib injury), Victor Oladipo - out (ruptured quad tendon in right knee)

Pelicans: Anthony Davis - out (left index finger sprain), Nikola Mirotić - out (right calf strain), Julius Randle - TBD (right ankle sprain), Elfrid Payton - TBD (right ankle sprain)

Last Meeting

March 31, 2018: In a makeup date from a previous game that had be postponed due to a leak in the roof of the Smoothie King Center, the Pacers fell to the Pelicans 96-92.

Indiana struggled with its shot all night, going just 37 percent from the field.

"I just thought that we didn't really do a good job of executing," Pacers head coach Nate McMillan said. "We didn't show any poise out there tonight. We were playing too fast."

Victor Oladipo scored 21 points and grabbed 8 boards for Indiana. Myles Turner finished with a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Anthony Davis was a force for the home team, scoring 28 points to go along with 13 rebounds and five blocks.

Noteworthy

The Pacers are 22-14 all-time against the Pelicans but have lost two straight to New Orleans.

Pelicans forward Solomon Hill was drafted by the Pacers in 2013 and played three seasons for Indiana (2013-2016).

Pacers guard Aaron Holiday and Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday are siblings.

TV: FOX Sports Indiana/NBA TV - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter)

Radio: 107.5 FM/1070 AM The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Pat Boylan (studio host)