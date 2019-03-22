Game Preview: Pacers vs Nuggets

Matchup

The Pacers are currently mired in a four-game losing streak, but will have a chance to break out of the skid when they face the Denver Nuggets on Sunday evening at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

After a difficult road trip that saw Indiana (44-29) drop all four games against some of the Western Conference's elite teams, the Pacers get one home game before departing on another difficult trip in which they'll face Oklahoma City and Boston.

Indiana's road trip began with a heartbreaking loss in Denver when Paul Millsap converted a layup with just seconds on the clock to propel the Nuggets (49-22) to a 102-100 victory and start the Pacers' four-game losing streak.

One cause of concern for the Pacers lately has been the offense, which has been prone to long draughts of scorelessness. Since the All-Star break, Indiana has posted an offensive rating of 107.3 points per 100 possessions, the seventh lowest in the NBA.

Adding to problems for Indiana is the absence of Darren Collison (right quad contusion), who missed his first two games of the season after injuring it during the Pacers' loss to the Trail Blazers.

The Nuggets, meanwhile, enter the game as one of the hottest teams in the NBA, carrying a six-game winning streak into Sunday's contest.

Denver has been powered all season by the play of center Nikola Jokic, who is starting draw MVP consideration with his averages of 20.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, 7.6 assists, and 1.4 steals — all of which are team-highs on the Nuggets.

Pacers: PG - Cory Joseph, SG - Wesley Matthews, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Myles Turner

Nuggets: PG - Jamal Murray, SG - Gary Harris, SF - Will Barton, PF - Paul Millsap, C - Nikola Jokic

Injury Report

Pacers: Darren Collison - TBD (right quad contusion), Victor Oladipo - out (right knee surgery)

Nuggets: Michael Porter Jr. - out (low back surgery)

Last Meeting

March 16, 2019: On the first game of a four-game road trip, the Pacers came up just short, falling 102-100 to the Nuggets in Denver.

Bojan Bogdanovic had the game's final shot, a 3-point attempt from the wing, but it bounced off the rim hard, sealing the win for the Nuggets.

"It was definitely a back-and-forth game, but we got to figure out a way to overcome it," Pacers forward Thaddeus Young said. "We can't keep putting ourselves in those type of situations where we give ourselves chances to win and then take that chance away from ourselves by making bad plays, bad reads, and not continuing to execute."

Young led five Pacers players in double figures, recording a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Collison added 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting, while Domantas Sabonis and Bogdanovic added 16 points apiece, and Myles Turner chipped in 15.

Despite missing the last few minutes due to an ejection, Nikola Jokic led all scorers with 26 points to go along with seven rebounds and four assists. Will Barton and Jamal Murray each added 17 points, while Paul Millsap tallied 15 points and 13 rebounds to help the Nuggets secure the victory.

Noteworthy

The Nuggets lead the all-time series 45-44 and have won two straight games against Indiana.

Darren Collison has missed the last two games with a right quad contusion.

Doug McDermott was drafted by the Nuggets in the 2014 NBA Draft and was traded to the Bulls in exchange for Gary Harris and Jusuf Nurkic on draft night.

